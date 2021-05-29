Batman Just Says No to Drugs in BATMAN #109 [Preview]

Batman #109 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and in this preview, we find Batman and Oracle treating The Scarecrow like some kind of criminal, just because he's trying to get everyone in Gotham City high as hell. After all these years, isn't it time for Batman to end this senseless war on fear toxin and just allow people to do what they want? Sadly, it looks like ol' prohibition Bruce will continue his reign of terror. Check out the preview below.