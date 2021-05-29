Batman Just Says No to Drugs in BATMAN #109 [Preview]
Batman #109 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and in this preview, we find Batman and Oracle treating The Scarecrow like some kind of criminal, just because he's trying to get everyone in Gotham City high as hell. After all these years, isn't it time for Batman to end this senseless war on fear toxin and just allow people to do what they want? Sadly, it looks like ol' prohibition Bruce will continue his reign of terror. Check out the preview below.
BATMAN #109
DC Comics
0421DC054
0421DC055 – BATMAN #109 CVR B JOSHUA MIDDLETON CARD STOCK VAR – $5.99
0421DC056 – BATMAN #109 CVR C JEN BARTEL PRIDE MONTH CARD STOCK VAR – $5.99
(W) James Tynion IV (A) Jorge Jimenez, Ricardo Lopez Ortiz (CA) Jorge Jimenez
Main Story: Mayor Nakano green-lights the Magistrate pilot program for Gotham City as Batman goes toe-to-toe with the augmented and bloodthirsty Peacekeeper-01! It's a brutal battle for the ages, but what secrets does Harley Quinn hold about the man beneath the armor, Sean Mahoney? And how does this all play in to the Scarecrow's hands?! Backup: Ghost-Maker is fighting through incredible odds to reach the nefarious Madame Midas…but will his next opponent—BRAINSTORM—be impossible to overcome?!
In Shops: 6/1/2021
SRP: $4.99