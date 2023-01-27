Batman: Legends of Gotham #1 Preview: Batman's Secrets Revealed?! Red Hood and The Outsiders must team up to prevent Batman being doxed in this preview of Batman: Legends of Gotham #1.

BATMAN: LEGENDS OF GOTHAM #1

DC Comics

1122DC074

1122DC075 – Batman: Legends of Gotham #1 Nathan Szerdy Cover – $6.99

(W) Andy Diggle (A) Karl Mostert (CA) Carmine Di Giandomenico

With Batman preoccupied, his deepest, darkest, most dangerous secrets are about to be auctioned off to the highest bidder. The guest list is strictly villains only, and the outlaw Red Hood fits the bill–putting him on a collision course with Batman's deniable black-ops team, the Outsiders! With Lazarus Island spawning wild-card superpowers across the globe, the stakes could not be higher. Jason Todd, Black Lightning, and Katana will have to put aside their differences to save Batman's legacy–and with it, the world. That's assuming they don't kill each other first!

In Shops: 1/31/2023

SRP: $5.99

