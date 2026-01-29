Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Pop Culture | Tagged: ICE, super bowl

Batman Makes A Case For Action Against ICE To Santa Clara City Council

Batman makes the case for action against ICE to Santa Clara City Council this Tuesday past.

Article Summary Batman makes a dramatic plea at Santa Clara City Council against city cooperation with ICE.

Dressed as Batman, a speaker demands urgent action to protect residents ahead of the Super Bowl.

Calls for city policies preventing local resources from supporting Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Meeting highlights strong emotions as Batman labels council members "cowards" for inaction on ICE.

Halfway through a six-hour meeting between the Santa Clara City Council, city authorities and the Santa Clara Stadium Authority on Tuesday, Batman arrived to confront the official over the city's stance on cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. At least we think it was Batman, you never can tell.

Among a number of emotional pleas, this one man in a Batman suit, introduced by the chair as "Batman", stood up and passionately spoke

"What the f-ck are we doing here? Seriously, you have had months to prepare for this upcoming event. I don't give a damn if this is outside of decorum. People are dying on our streets every single day in this country because we allow this federal government to walk all over you. Look me in the eye. Can any one of you go home to your children and tell them that you did everything you could to protect their classmates, to protect their grandparents, to protect them? I don't think you can with the exception of Park. Thank you. This needs to have happened two months ago, but you can still make it up and make every single policy on this little sheet of paper here happen right now. Happen before the Super Bowl. Happen before potentially hundreds of masked men come into our city and kill people."

The irony was palpable but it did underline the point, rather.

"I am disgusted by each and every one of you with the exception of council member Park that you have not done something more. You need to affirm that no city resources will go to ICE that no cooperation will be given to them. You need to affirm to the country to the world that you are not cowards. Because as of right now, I stand in front of a council of cowards. And if you do not act, you're not just cowards. You are traitors. Traitors to each and every individual you serve. to each and individual that lives in this country, legal or not. You need you need to do something about getting these policies into writing, ensuring that your officers do not cooperate with ICE, ensuring that they cannot use city resources, that they cannot tap into city data before more people die. Yes, more people die. I don't think I need to go into how many people have been shot. How many people have been taken? How many children have been abducted and used as bait? I don't need to tell you that. You see it on the TV every single day. I don't want you to sit back and watch. I want you to f-cking do something. Each and every one of these people who have came up has been very polite, very earnest, very kind, pleading you, begging you to do something. I'm not begging you. I'm demanding that you act with some semblance of a spine. Do something."

The following speaker began saying, "It's kind of hard to follow Batman."

But they did. This comes ahead of expected action in and around the Super Bowl in February, with Super Bowl 60 to be held at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!