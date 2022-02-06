Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries #11 Preview: Stalked by a Creeper

Batman and Mystery Inc. are stalked by a creeper in this preview of Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries #11. Sorry… that's THE Creeper. Honest mistake. Will this turn into a triple team-up? We love a good ménage à trois! Check out the preview below.
BATMAN & SCOOBY-DOO MYSTERIES #11 (OF 12)
DC Comics
1221DC136
(W) Ivan Cohen (A) Randy Elliott (CA) Eddy Barrows, Eber Ferreira
When a museum exhibit celebrating the world's greatest detectives is raided by a ghost, Batman and Mystery Inc. are ready to lend a hand (and some paws!), but newsman Jack Ryder wants to be part of the story…as the sometimes-hero known as the Creeper! Can they work together to discover who's behind the fright at the museum?
In Shops: 2/8/2022
SRP: $2.99
