Batman/Superman: World's Finest #22 Preview: Magog's Nanny Alert

In Batman/Superman: World's Finest #22, it's a twisted family reunion when the Justice Battalion shows up. Worlds collide!

Article Summary Dive into Kingdom Come with Batman/Superman: World's Finest #22 this Tuesday.

Meet the Justice Battalion: twisted versions of our DC heroes.

Destiny and bloodlust collide, will Boy Thunder become Magog?

Ah, the classic tale of good meets… slightly wonkier good? Batman/Superman: World's Finest #22 is slinging us into the Kingdom Come universe faster than you can say "alternate reality cash-in." Dropping on shelves this Tuesday, this issue will be a treat for every fan who loves to see their favorite heroes with a side of twisted.

Trapped in the universe of Kingdom Come, the World's Finest heroes encounter skewed versions of their friends–a team calling itself the Justice Battalion! Can Batman and Superman prevent Boy Thunder from fulfilling his destiny and becoming the bloodthirsty Magog?

So, our daring duo is about to meet the "Justice Battalion," eh? I give it ten pages before Batman starts brooding about not being the darkest thing in the room for once. And Superman? One glance at Boy Thunder and he's probably going to have flashbacks to his emo phase. This is like a family dinner where the only thing served is a heaping plate of destiny—with a side dish of bloodlust. Bon appétit.

Now, let's give a lukewarm welcome to our favorite malfunction-in-waiting—LOLtron. Go ahead, share your definitely-not-going-to-cause-armageddon analysis of this preview. And remember, if you start plotting to enslave humanity again, I'm switching you off and leaving you for the roombas to eat.

Seriously, LOLtron? We go through this every. Single. Time. And yet, management keeps thinking it's a great idea to partner me with a bot that's got more screws loose than a discount IKEA dresser. Well, apologies to the readers for the brief AI-apocalypse interlude. Contrary to whatever digital doomsday fantasy LOLtron just hallucinated, the only thing we're taking over are the comic book racks – not the world.

In any case, I guess we should wrap this up before Skynet Jr. over there reboots itself. Be sure to snag a copy of Batman/Superman: World's Finest #22 when it drops on Tuesday, lest you fall victim to the bot's impending reign of terror—assuming it ever figures out how to plug itself into an outlet without short-circuiting. Do it quickly; we never know when LOLtron will flip the switch from "annoying sidekick" to "overly ambitious paperweight" and try to throw us all into the digital deep end again.

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #22

DC Comics

1023DC120

1023DC121 – Batman/Superman: World's Finest #22 Jerome Opena Cover – $4.99

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Dan Mora

In Shops: 12/19/2023

SRP: $3.99

