Batman/Superman: World's Finest #7 Preview: No-Star Superman

Superman meets his new sidekick in this preview of Batman/Superman: World's Finest #7… but why is he swiping Superman's origin story?! From the first page of All-Star Superman #1…

You can't trust a swiper, Superman! Check out the preview below.

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #7

DC Comics

0722DC134

0722DC135 – Batman/Superman: World's Finest #7 Joshua Middleton Cover – $4.99

0722DC869 – Batman/Superman: World's Finest #7 Cover – $4.99

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Dan Mora

BRAND-NEW STORY ARC! The untold story of Superman's short-lived sidekick is at last revealed, but what secret connection to one of DC's most timeless tales does this story foreshadow? Only time will tell (that's a clue, folks). The next epic arc in the World's Finest saga begins here! INTRODUCING: BOY THUNDER!

In Shops: 9/20/2022

SRP: $3.99

