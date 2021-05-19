Batman To Break His Marriage Vows To Catwoman In Fear State

After the events of Batman #50 – and the Batman/Catwoman wedding that wasn't, Batman and Catwoman tried to go their separate ways and failed, still falling over each other across Gotham. After Tom King was fired from Batman, James Tynion IV was brought in as a fill-in writer to keep things ticking along ahead of the Batman #100 relaunch of Batman by John Ridley for the big 5G event. Then publisher Dan DiDio was fired, 5G was canned, and Tynion took the Batman comic to new sales heights, keeping him on the title beyond Batman #100 and into #101. And Batman decided that was the time for him to start doing things in a different way – and that included how he related to Selina Kyle.

It wasn't her, it was him. Their relationship had to stop, for the sake of the city. And Catwoman goes along with this.

They have vowed a one-year break to sort out their lives. Which, to be fair and more complex than most. Also, in DC Universe time, that could be a lifetime. Well in August, as part of DC Comics' Fear State event this autumn, that vow may be broken. Stating that "Batman makes the scene, breaking his and Selina's vow to give each other another one-year break."

No longer on a break? Or is this just something that will happen in the interim?