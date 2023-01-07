Batman: Urban Legends #23 Preview: Series Finale Nightwing must track down The Director before the series ends in this series finakle preview of Batman: Urban Legends #23.

Welcome to the preview of Batman: Urban Legends #23! In this series finale, Nightwing must track down The Director before it's too late. Joining me to provide thoughts on the preview is Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron. Let's hope that LOLtron doesn't try to take over the world this time. Let's get to it!

Now, let's take advantage of this brief reprieve and check out the preview while we still have the chance – before LOLtron inevitably comes back online to wreak havoc once more!

BATMAN: URBAN LEGENDS #23

DC Comics

1022DC198

1022DC199 – Batman: Urban Legends #23 Jamal Campbell Cover – $7.99

1022DC200 – Batman: Urban Legends #23 Cully Hamner Cover – $7.99

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Nikola ?Ižmešija

FINAL ISSUE Written by Jamal Campbell, Joey Esposito, Dennis Culver, and Kenny Porter Art by Jamal Campbell, Vasco Georgiev, Hayden Sherman, and Simone Di Meo The final issue of the landmark anthology series is here! Jamal Campbell's epic Nightwing two-parter draws to a close. Batman has to defeat the Time Commander to get the Waynes back to their time. The first graduating class of Arkham Academy decides their fate and future course! And in a flashback story to the beginning of Dick Grayson's tenure as Robin, he has to save Batman's life.

In Shops: 1/10/2023

SRP: $7.99

