Before You Read X-Men Red #8, Read X-Men #10 From Two Years Ago

Tomorrow sees the release of X-Men Red #8 by Al Ewing and Madibek Musabekov, the Mars/Arakko-set X-Men spinoff comic book, dealing with the aftermath of the Judgment Day event that wiped out much of the population of Arakko, as the Eternal Uranos committed an act of genocide in just one hour.

Well, I have it on good authority that a comic book that might be worth reading before you pick it up, is X-Men #10, from the previous series, written by Jonathan Hickman, drawn by Leinil Francis Yu, published in July 2020.

X-Men #10 from then reprised and followed up on Jonathan Hickman's FF #6 and #7, which featured Vulcan, Gabriel Summers – brother to Cyclops and Havok, an Omega-level mutant with the ability to psionically manipulate, control, and absorb vast amounts of energy, former emperor of the Sh'iar, who started a civil war, eventually launching a war on the Kree, now living on Krakoa, then on the moon and then on Arakko. But back in 2019, under assault from the Cotati, as part of the Empyre crossover, he had a bit of a flashback…

You can find X-Men #10 on Marvel Unlimited right now to get the full picture…

X-MEN RED #8

MARVEL COMICS

SEP221000

(W) Al Ewing (A) Madibek Musabekov (CA) Russell Dauterman

WELCOME TO THE WORLD FARM!

CABLE springs his trap for ABIGAIL BRAND – but are her plans too big for even the Askani'son to handle alone? To foil a scheme stretching from the Sol System to the Shi'ar Empire and beyond, the Soldier of Tomorrow's going to need all the help he can get… from his very own X-MEN RED! RATED T+In Shops: Nov 02, 2022 SRP: $3.99

X-MEN #10 EMP

MARVEL COMICS

FEB200789

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Leinil Francis Yu

EMPYRE TIE-IN!

The Summers family has grown a Krakoan home on the moon. Now some new neighbors have moved in.

Rated T+In Shops: Jul 29, 2020 SRP: $3.99