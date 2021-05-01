Beyond The Breach & Clans Of Belari in AfterShock July 2021 Solicits

AfterShock Comics is launching two new titles in July, Beyond The Breach from Ed Brisson and Damian Couceiro, and Clans Of Belari from Rob Blackie, Peter Blackie and Daniel Maine. And much more in AfterShock's July 2021 solicits and solicitations…

BEYOND THE BREACH #1

MAY211102

(W) Ed Brisson (A/CA) Damian Couceiro

Life sucks for Vanessa. Her mother just died and her boyfriend is cheating on her (with her own sister!). To clear her mind, Vanessa is taking the California road-trip that she's been dreaming about for years.

Her postcard-perfect drive through old growth forests quickly turns when THE BREACH hits. A bizarre anomaly in the sky plunges California into a nightmare-world populated with strange, extra-dimensional creatures. Now Vanessa, along with Dougie, an orphaned child, and Kai, a strange, fuzzball of a beast, must fight to survive if they ever hope to make it back home. If there's even a home to return to.

Written by Ed Brisson (Uncanny X-Men, Ghost Rider, Old Man Logan) and illustrated by Damian Couceiro (Old Man Logan, Iron Fist, X-Force), BEYOND THE BREACH is a fantastical sci-fi road trip adventure about perseverance and finding family in unexpected places.

In Shops: Jul 14, 2021

SRP: $4.99

1:15 COVER

CLANS OF BELARI #1

MAY211104

(W) Rob Blackie, Peter Blackie (A) Daniel Maine (CA) Andy Clarke

PRIMARY LAWS OF THE BELARI SYSTEM:

1.) No person or Clan may exit the system.

2.) No person or Clan may do the Designated Work of another Clan.

3.) Clans may not merge.

4.) Any person that breaks a Primary Law shall be made Outcast.

On the far side of the galaxy, an isolated branch of humanity is trapped in a feudal dystopia. Oder is maintained by a system of oppression, until an orphaned girl and her incorrigible adoptive father sow the seeds of a revolution and unite the clans against a fearsome alien threat.

From Rob Blackie and Peter Blackie (creators and writers of Netflix's historical action-adventure series, Frontier) and artist Daniel Maine comes this vast and enthralling sci-fi adventure.

In Shops: Jul 07, 2021

SRP: $4.99

BUNNY MASK #2

MAY211106

(W) Paul Tobin (A/CA) Andrea Mutti

Life explodes around Tyler Severin as depictions of Bunny Mask begin eerily appearing in his life – even as the strange and deadly creature herself walks the earth once more. Meanwhile, as Tyler's relationship with Bee accelerates, he begins hearing the voice of the Snitch whispering everyone's darkest secrets, forcing Tyler to question if Leo Foster, Bee's crazy father, was truly crazy after all…or simply the tormented holder of secrets no man should ever know.

Each issue of BUNNY MASK features 24 pages of story and art with a cardstock cover!

In Shops: Jul 14, 2021

SRP: $4.99

OUT OF BODY #2

MAY211107

(W) Peter Miligan (A/CA) Inaki Miranda

The occult mystery gets weirder, as Dan's experience is a little too near-death than he'd like – until he's saved by the psychic called Abi from both the point of no return and a maniac in a deep-sea-diver's suit. The psychic shows Dan how his astral self can enter living people and look at their thoughts and memories, which Dan hopes will help him discover who wanted him dead. But before then he has to deal with an over-affectionate nurse – and some shocking news that changes everything!

In Shops: Jul 07, 2021

SRP: $3.99

SEVEN SWORDS #2

MAY211108

(W) Evan Daugherty (A) Riccardo Latina (CA) Andy Clarke

D'Artagnan must gather the greatest "swords" of his day if he has any chance of stopping the devilish machinations of Cardinal Richelieu. Unfortunately, that's proving easier said than done…

One of the Seven Swords is his old rival with the prominent proboscis, Cyrano de Bergerac, who not only has a rapier wit, but also a literal rapier…which he's been using to fight an on-again, off-again duel with D'Artagnan for years. That's not even mentioning La Maupin, a sword-mistress who is quite literally a diva…of the operatic variety. Or Don Juan…whose "under cover" proclivities nearly doom the mission before it even begins…

Buckle your swashes, Issue #2 of SEVEN SWORDS is going to be a bumpy ride!

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: $3.99

BABYTEETH #19 (MR)

MAY211109

(W) Donny Cates (A/CA) Garry Brown

The penultimate issue!

The only thing Sadie has left is family. So, what happens when Heather heads out into the apocalypse to get revenge alone? Time is running out for the Ritter clan.

"Seriously guys, just go buy this comic…BABYTEETH is consistently one of the best comics out there." – James Ferguson, HorrorTalk

In Shops: Jul 07, 2021

SRP: $3.99

SHADOW DOCTOR #5

MAY211110

(W) Peter Calloway (A) Georges Jeanty (CA) Mark Chiarello

Nathaniel's work for Al Capone's mafia is far from over, but now Nathaniel wants out. Can he settle his debts and get away from Scarface?

In Shops: Jul 28, 2021

SRP: $3.99

GIRLS OF DIMENSION 13 #4

MAY211111

(W) Graham Nolan (A/CA) Bret Blevins

Alliances are made amongst battles of survival as Abby and Cece navigate different dimensions on their way to find their friends and confront the evil Abraxis. All this as Abby has a poignant moment with a lost loved one!

In Shops: Jul 28, 2021

SRP: $3.99

PROJECT PATRON #4

MAY211112

(W) Steve Orlando (A) Patrick Piazzalunga (CA) David Talaski

The team will have to do what the real Patron couldn't: Live through a fight with extinction-bringer Woe. Unstoppable force. Immovable object. Round two!

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: $4.99

SILVER CITY #3

MAY211113

(W) Olivia Cuartero-Briggs (A) Luca Merli (CA) Roberta Ingranata

Ru reunites with Sticks and, in spite of Mick's suspicions, enlists his help in thwarting the University's guards to get Junie to the Returns Portal – the gateway back to her living body. When they arrive, however, they realize they've been lured into a trap not all will manage to escape.

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: $3.99

PHANTOM ON SCAN #4

MAY211114

(W) Cullen Bunn (A/CA) Mark Torres

With the body count rising – with murderers from this world and from the astral plane in

pursuit – a group of doomed psychics draws ever closer to the horrifying truth about the

abilities that are slowly killing them. What awful secret is the mysterious Trellux Institute

hiding?

In Shops: Jul 28, 2021

SRP: $3.99

MISKATONIC TP VOL 01

MAY211115

(W) Mark Sable (A) Giorgio Pontrelli (CA) Jeremy Haun

Miskatonic Valley holds many mysteries – cultists worshipping old gods, a doctor deadset on resurrecting the recently deceased, a house overrun by rats in the walls – but none more recent than a series of bombings targeting the Valley's elite.

These horrors reach a breaking point when the brilliant, hard-nosed investigator Miranda Keller is sent to stop the bombings. To J. Edgar Hoover, there can be no other explanation than those responsible for similar actions during the Red Scare of the 1920s…but when Miranda digs too deep, she uncovers an unimaginable occult conspiracy, one that may cost Miranda her job – and her sanity.

From writer Mark Sable (GODKILLERS, Graveyard of Empires) and artist Giorgio Pontrelli (Dylan Dog), MISKATONIC is a mix of historical crime fiction and Lovecraftian-horror that dives deep into the American nightmare. This volume features issues #1-5.

In Shops: Jul 07, 2021

SRP: $16.99

RED ATLANTIS TP

MAY211116

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Robert Carey (CA) Robert Hack

A series of unexplained, violent crimes on Election Day around the U.S. leads the FBI to zero in on a covert group of Russian terrorists.

When a Texas journalism student named Miriam accidentally finds herself mixed up in the investigation, her life will never be the same. With political espionage, treason and even mind control, can she clear her name and stop the U.S. from entering into a new Cold War?

From writer Stephanie Phillips (Butcher of Paris, ARTEMIS AND THE ASSASSIN,

DESCENDENT) and artist Robert Carey (Aliens: Resistance, James Bond) comes a fast-paced political thriller that explores the dark history of U.S./Russian relations. This volume features the entire series: Issues #1-5.

In Shops: Jul 14, 2021

SRP: $16.99