Big Big Bang Comics Goes Bigger On Kickstarter

Big Big Bang Comics is a treasury-sized anthology title from Big Bang Comics and Cosmic Lion Productions. It is intended to be a love letter to the Big Bang Comics line and its founders, Gary Carlson and Chris Ecker.

Big Bang Comics started as Megaton Comics in the early '80s and launched the early careers of Erik Larsen and Rob Liefeld, including appearances of Savage Dragon and Youngblood that saw Rob Liefeld call Gary Carlson "The Grandfather of Image Comics". After several years of Megaton, Gary and Chris decided to focus on their more Golden and Silver Age-inspired characters, and thus Big Bang Comics was born, a title that Image Comcis would then publish. This summer, Image published The Megaton Chronicles, collecting the initial Megaton run for the first time, renewing interest in the classic series and Big Bang Comics. Big Bang recently released their latest issue and a new Knight Watchman mini-series by Chris Ecker.

An over-sized 13.3 x 8.7 inch with over a hundred pages, including cover artist and Cartoonist Kayfaber Jim Rugg, who is supplying the Silver-Age inspired "Baseball Card" cover that will be turned into trading cards as part of the Kickstarter campaign.

Mad Magazine contributor Kerry Callen supplies the Golden-Age-themed chase cover, Nick Cagnetti of Pink Lemonade's Berzerker centrefold, and Mahdi Khene on Ultiman and Knight Watchman piece. Others include Sam J. Royale, Barry Tan, Brian Payne, Evan Quiring, Milo Trent, Paul Soeiro, James Windsor-Smith, Tony McMillen, The Q Method, Jason Quinones, Jason Foster, Todd Blackwood, and more.

After interviewing Gary for his YouTube channel, Michael Troy thought Big Bang deserved something special to celebrate their publishing history, and Big Big Bang Comics was born. "Gary has done so much for the industry and is beloved by his peers, so I figured a new art-focused book that paid tribute to his legacy would be pretty cool," adds Troy. "I contacted indie publisher and rising star Eli Schwab at Cosmic Lion Productions, and he enthusiastically agreed. Luckily, so did Gary Carlson, and here we are. Big Bang had never done a Kickstarter before, so I knew it had to be something special – and it is!"

BIG Big Bang Comics launched on July 17th with a $10,000 goal and is now over 125% funded at $12,827 so far from 273 backers. It's one of Kickstarter's Projects We Love, and the campaign runs for two more days, with the book scheduled to ship in January 2024.

