Big Books, Omnibus & Deluxe From Marvel, DC, Skybound, Boom & 2000AD

We have a bunch of Omnibus and Deluxe collections for later 2024 and early 2025, Marvel, DC, Skybound, Boom a 2000AD and courtesy of Amazon, PRH and Omar's YouTube channel Near Mint Condition. And we begin with War…

Best of DC War Artist's Edition Hardcover – November 19, 2024

A new printing of the classic Best of DC War Artist's Edition. DC Comics produced some of the very finest war comics ever, by some of the best artists in the field. This spectacular Artist's Edition includes an amazing selection of stories by the best of the best: Heath, Kirby, Kubert, Severin, and Toth—a veritable pantheon of classic war artists doing what they do best. Measuring 12" × 17", these complete stories are scanned from the original artwork and reproduced to the exacting standards that have garnered IDW numerous Eisner Awards for the Artist's Edition series. If you are a fan of classic DC war comics, you cannot afford to miss this incredible book!

The Stainless Steel Rat – Color Omnibus – December 17, 2024

by Harry Harrison, Kelvin Gosnell, Carlos Ezquerra

The 2000 AD adaptation of Harry Harrison's classic science-fiction novels by Kelvin Gosnell and Carlos Ezquerra returns in a new full color omnibus! James Bolivar DiGriz aka 'The Stainless Steel Rat' is many things – a con man, a thief, and a member of an elite law-enforcement agency known as the Special Corps. After escaping the corps, DiGriz crosses paths with the beautiful but deadly Angelina who, like Jim DiGriz, is also a master criminal, albeit a lot more ruthless. They must travel through time to stop a master criminal meddling with the past, and help to overthrow an evil President by haveing The Rat become a candidate for the job himself! A classic from 2000 AD's first 'golden age', Stainless Steel Rat is a must-read for fans of Harrison or old school sci-fi action with bold characters and a wry twist of humour, complemented by Ezquerra's dynamic and inimitable artwork.

SECRET WARS: BATTLEWORLD OMNIBUS VOL. 1 Collects: 1602: WITCH HUNTER ANGELA (2015) 1-4; 1872 (2015) 1-4; A-FORCE (2015) 1-5; AGE OF APOCALYPSE (2015) 1-5; AGE OF ULTRON VS. MARVEL ZOMBIES (2015) 1-4; AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: RENEW YOUR VOWS (2015) 1-5; ARMOR WARS (2015) 1/2, 1-5; CAPTAIN BRITAIN AND THE MIGHTY DEFENDERS (2015) 1-2; CAPTAIN MARVEL AND THE CAROL CORPS (2015) 1-4; CIVIL WAR (2015) 1-5; DEADPOOL'S SECRET SECRET WARS (2015) 1-4; E IS FOR EXTINCTION (2015) 1-4

MARVEL: THE END OMNIBUS Collects: INCREDIBLE HULK: THE END (2002) 1, MARVEL UNIVERSE: THE END (2003) 1-6, WOLVERINE: THE END (2003) 1-6, X-MEN: THE END BOOK ONE (2004) 1-6, X-MEN: THE END BOOK TWO (2005) 1-6, X-MEN: THE END BOOK THREE (2006) 1-6, FANTASTIC FOUR: THE END (2006) 1-6, IRON MAN: THE END (2008) 1, CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE END (2020) 1, CAPTAIN MARVEL: THE END (2020) 1, DEADPOOL: THE END (2020) 1, DOCTOR STRANGE: THE END (2020) 1, MILES MORALES: THE END (2020) 1, VENOM: THE END (2020) 1

ROM: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 3 COLLECTS: ROM (1979) 51-75, ROM ANNUAL (1982) 3-4, INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) 296

Creepshow Deluxe Book One (1) Hardcover – October 29, 2024

Perfect for fans of hit horror anthologies such as Ice Cream Man and The Silver Coin – this deluxe hardcover will have readers screaming for more of these horrific tales. THE BIGGEST NAMES AND SCARES IN COMICS! What's that lurking in the dark? Who's that walking up behind you? And why does it sound like death is slowly creeping this way? Why, it's CREEPSHOW! This deluxe hardcover collection presents every issue of the award-nominated CREEPSHOW comic book series, based on the hit Shudder TV series and advancing the worldwide phenomenon that began with George A. Romero and Stephen King's iconic 1982 film and has continued with the Greg Nicotero- helmed genre anthology series, together in one place for the first time! Featuring some of the most acclaimed talents in comics including Garth Ennis (The Boys), Becky Cloonan (Punisher), Paul Dini (Batman: The Animated Series), Michael Walsh (The Silver Coin), Saladin Ahmed (Miles Morales: Spider-Man), David & Maria Lapham (Stray Bullets), Erica Henderson (Assassin Nation, Dracula, Motherf**ker), and Francesco Francavilla (Night of the Ghoul, Detective Comics) and L Marlow Francavilla, and more. Collects Creepshow Vol. 1 #1-5 and Creepshow Vol. 2 #1-5.

Birthright Deluxe Book One – October 1, 2024

For Fans of EXTREMITY and ONCE & FUTURE, BIRTHRIGHT turns fantasy into reality as a family comes to terms with what destiny truly means. YOU EITHER DIE A HERO…OR BECOME SOMETHING ELSE ENTIRELY. For the Rhodes family, losing their son was the most devastating thing that could have occurred…but it couldn't prepare them for what happened when he returned. Mikey Rhodes, the boy lost to a fantasyland beyond imagination, has returned a powerful warrior of legend. But not all is what it seems with Mikey, and even the greatest fantasy shatters in the face of reality. The hit series from superstar creators JOSHUA WILLIAMSON (Cobra Commander, Superman) and ANDREI BRESSAN (Dark Ride, Destro) is presented in a stunning hardcover format for the first time ever. Collects Birthright #1-25.

Extremity Deluxe Hardcover – November 19, 2024

For Fans of DO A POWERBOMB and FIST OF THE NORTH STAR – EXTREMITY spins a tale of love, loss, and revenge where the beauty of Studio Ghibli meets the intensity of Mad Max. SUPERSTAR DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON'S HIT COMIC COLLECTED IN FULL FOR THE FIRST TIME! Thea was an artist with a family that loved her, but that was all taken away. Now, Thea dreams. Not of a better life, but of revenge on the clan that attacked her family. Consumed by vengeance and longing to regain what she lost, Thea follows her father down a dark and bloody path… but how far is she willing to go? Experience the landmark series from Eisner Award-winning creator DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON (Transformers, Do a Powerbomb) that will leave you breathless.

Once & Future Book Two Deluxe Edition HC Hardcover – August 13, 2024

The highly anticipated conclusion to the Eisner and Hugo Award-nominated epic fantasy series, collected in a deluxe hardcover! In the fourth arc, MONARCHIES IN THE UK, Bridgette, Duncan, and Rose, – along with the entirety of Britain – are dragged into the Otherworld. It's a land of predatory monsters and things seem like they can't get any worse. But of course they can! A rival king rises to confront Arthur, plunging the land into civil war… and both pursue Bridgette, Duncan and Rose as they travel across the land, desperately trying to find a way to return Britain to its senses. And continuing in the fifth and final arc, THE WASTELAND, It's the day before Christmas and the Kings all converge on Excalibur, each determined to be the true ruler. Chaos arises! What if no one has the strength to take the sword? Will there finally be peace after so much conflict, or will an unexpected figure claim the throne? Rituals, bombs, and battles ensue, while the final fate of Mary, Rose, Bridgette, Merlin, and the rest awaits! The incomparable Kieron Gillen (The Wicked + The Divine) and Dan Mora (Detective Comics) deliver the long-awaited conclusion to their Hugo Award-nominated mystical modern take on Arthurian legend! Collects Once & Future #19-30.

Woods, The Deluxe Edition Hardcover – November 12, 2024

The complete collection of the GLAAD award-winning comic series The Woods from the award winning team of James Tynion IV and Michael Dialynas presented in a deluxe edition for the first time! On October 16, 2013, Bay Point Preparatory High School in suburban Milwaukee vanished without a trace, only to reappear on a forest-covered moon in an uncharted part of the universe. Students and staff find themselves in the middle of an ancient, primordial wilderness. Where are they? Why are they there? The answers will prove stranger than anyone could possibly imagine. The Bay Point students will strive to reunite in a new civilization and gain some semblance of normalcy, but there are new threats to overcome and emotional hurdles to deal with, students turning against newfound allies, choosing between friends and destiny… while a great enemy begins raising an army. As the growing threat of an upcoming massacre approaches, time is quickly running out. Along the way, countless lives will be in danger—teachers, students, friends, lovers…but a way home looms on the horizon, if they can survive it. The GLAAD Media Award-winning series by the Eisner Award-nominated team of writer James Tynion IV (Something is Killing the Children, The Nice House On The Lake) and illustrator Michael Dialynas (Wynd, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) is collected in its entirety in a single volume for the first time! Collects The Woods #1-36.

BRZRKR Deluxe Edition: BRZRKR dlx Hardcover – October 1, 2024

The complete collection of the comic book debut of universally beloved filmmaker Keanu Reeves, now presented in a deluxe hardcover format! A WAR WITH NO END. The man known only as B. is half-mortal and half-God, cursed and compelled to violence… even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the world for centuries, B. may have finally found a refuge — working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, B. will be granted the one thing he desires — the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence… and how to end it. After wandering the world anew and enduring a series of experiments and missions, the memories of B.'s origins will be finally restored. But what does this revelation mean for his future? Written by iconic creator Keanu Reeves and New York Times bestselling writer Matt Kindt (Folklords, Grass Kings), and illustrated by acclaimed artist Ron Garney (Wolverine, Captain America), this deluxe hardcover edition collects the entire initial 12-issue maxiseries! Witness the full brutal journey from start to finish of the National Bestseller, with over 1,000,000 copies sold! Collects BRZRKR #1-12.

BRZRKR DLX Limited Edition Slipcase Hardcover – October 1, 2024

The complete collection of the comic book debut of universally beloved filmmaker Keanu Reeves, in a deluxe, special edition slipcase hardcover! A WAR WITH NO END. The man known only as B. is half-mortal and half-God, cursed and compelled to violence… even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the world for centuries, B. may have finally found a refuge — working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, B. will be granted the one thing he desires — the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence… and how to end it. After wandering the world anew and enduring a series of experiments and missions, the memories of B.'s origins will be finally restored. But what does this revelation mean for his future? Written by iconic creator Keanu Reeves and New York Times bestselling writer Matt Kindt (Folklords, Grass Kings), and illustrated by acclaimed artist Ron Garney (Wolverine, Captain America), this deluxe hardcover edition collects the entire initial 12-issue maxiseries! Witness the full brutal journey from start to finish of the National Bestseller, with over 1,000,000 copies sold! Collects BRZRKR #1-12.

