Big Ethel Energy: Archie Comics' First Collaboration with WEBTOON

Archie Comics has partnered with WEBTOON to collaborate and develop its next fan-favorite comic series, Big Ethel Energy. Featuring the talented works of writer Keryl Brown Ahmed and artist Siobhan Keenan, Bit Ethel Energy showcases the Riverdale character as fans have never seen her before. The first three episodes of the series will launch exclusively on WEBTOON on September 21, 2021 with new episodes of the series rolling out weekly on the platform.

"We're so excited for this partnership with WEBTOON," said Archie Comics Senior Director of Editorial Jamie L. Rotante. "The work they've been doing is incredible, and the modern sensibilities they bring to their storytelling, along with the gorgeous and colorful art, aligns perfectly with Archie's vision. It's been amazing working with WEBTOON and watching the evolution of Ethel take shape."

The new series features a grown-up Ethel who is confident and carries her head high. With a fresh take on the classic Archie Comics character, Big Ethel Energy focuses on a story about coming into adulthood and finding inner strength, but also about the importance of growth, change, and forgiveness.

"Bringing the Archie characters onto WEBTOON is the next step in the evolution of our comics and how we tell stories," said Archie Comics CEO/Publisher Jon Goldwater. "We are always looking for new and effective ways to deliver content to different audiences and working with WEBTOON is a huge part of us continuing to do just that. We're so thrilled to be debuting this new iteration of Ethel on a new platform and to a growing audience that has a huge love for comics. It's tremendously exciting!"

"Archie Comics has some of the most enduring and beloved characters in comics, and we are grateful to be working with talents who are fans of both Archie Comics and WEBTOON." said David Lee, head of content for WEBTOON Entertainment, US. "We can't wait to welcome these iconic characters to the global WEBTOON community and introduce a new generation of comic fans to their stories."

After graduating from Riverdale High, Ethel couldn't get away from her hometown — and onto her chosen career path — fast enough. When the Mayor of Riverdale pays her handsomely to write a history of the city, she can't wait to return to take down Archie, Jughead, Betty, Veronica, and all the other Riverdale natives who made her life hell all those years ago. The only thing she forgets to consider is… maybe they've all changed, too.

The first 3 episodes of Big Ethel Energy launch on September 21st on WEBTOON!