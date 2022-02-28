Bill Sienkiewicz & Szymon Kudranski Draw Stan Lee's Alliances Comic

wStan Lee's Alliances: A Trick of Light co-written by Stan Lee and Kat Rosenfield, and narrated by Yara Shahidi. It is part of an intended Stan Lee's Alliances series co-created by Lee, Luke Lieberman, and Ryan Silbert and released in June 2019 after Stan Lee's death on Audible. A hardcover with additional content was released that September by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.

A Trick of Light introduces listeners to a mysterious young woman, Nia, whose fate is intertwined with a seemingly ordinary Midwestern teenager, Cameron Ackerson, whose quest for YouTube stardom takes him to the heart of the Great Lakes Triangle where he is imbued with the power to "see" and "hear" a new reality. As Nia and Cameron's relationship grows, they conspire to create a more righteous online universe, but wind up crossing a shadowy outfit called OPTIC. Meanwhile, a threat of galactic proportions emerges, imperiling humanity's very existence by harnessing our individual desire to connect as the very means to destroy us. Can Nia, Cameron, and Juaquo (Cameron's best friend) save us from our own collective ruin?

At last week's ComicsPRO Summit, Dynamite Entertainment announced a new comic book project, Stan Lee's Alliances, with the first series Stan Lee's Alliances: Orphans written by the late Stan Lee as well as Luke Lieberman and Ryan Silbert, and to be drawn by Bill Sienkiewicz and Szymon Kudranski. They described it as a "science-fiction epic" but, for now, that is all.

Bill Sienkiewicz is an artist best known for his work in comic books, particularly New Mutants, Moon Knight, and Elektra: Assassin, as well as Big Numbers, Stray Toasters and Brought To Light. Sienkiewicz's work in the 1980s was considered revolutionary in mainstream US comics due to his highly stylized art that verged on abstraction and made use of oil painting, photorealism, collage, mimeograph, and other forms generally uncommon in comic books. Szymon Kundrański is an artist who started working on 30 Days of Night, but also the likes of Batman: Streets of Gotham and Spawn for which he is best known. Luke Lieberman is President of Red Sonja, LLC and executive editor of the Red Sonja comic book franchise and upcoming film of the same name. He worked as storytelling apprenticeship with Stan Lee and relaunched the Red Sonja franchise at Dynamite. After graduating Loyola law school and joining Rosenfeld, Meyer & Susan to practice intellectual property and Entertainment law, Lieberman co-created the Alliances universe and A Trick of Light with former mentor Lee, Ryan Silbert, and Kat Rosenfield.