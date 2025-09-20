Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics | Tagged: batgirl, big barda, Birds of Prey, black canary, kelly thompson, Sami Basra

Birds Of Prey Is Cancelled With #28 In December 2025

Birds Of Prey by Kelly Thompson and Sami Basri is cancelled with #28 in December 2025

Article Summary Birds Of Prey comic series by Kelly Thompson and Sami Basri is officially ending with issue #28 in December 2025

The final three issues will wrap up the storyline featuring the team’s battle with the Shadow Army’s Unreality

The team lineup evolved from Black Canary, Batgirl, Big Barda, Zealot, and Harley Quinn, with Barbara Gordon returning

The last arc promises one final mission, high stakes in Gotham, and no second chances for the Birds of Prey

In 2023, it was announced that a new Birds of Prey series would launch as a part of the Dawn of DC relaunch. Written by Kelly Thompson, and initially drawn by Leonardo Romero, the initial line-up consisted of Black Canary, Cassandra Cain's Batgirl, Big Barda, Zealot, and Harley Quinn. Zealot was back when DC wanted Wildstorm to be more incorporated into DC, rather than, as now, being excluded again, and Harley Quinn was everywhere, comics and movies alike. Both left, but Barbara Gordon joined. But two-and-a-half years later, that's your lot. Birds Of Prey #28, as seen in DC Comics' December 2025 solicits and solicitations, by Kelly Thompson and Sami Basri, will be the final issue of the series, telling us "One last mission. One final fight. No do-overs. No second chances." That's it folks…

BIRDS OF PREY #28

Writer(s): KELLY THOMPSON

Artist(s): SAMI BASRI

Cover Artist(s): ANNIE WU

Variant covers by DANIELE DI NICUOLO, SERG ACUÑA, and RIAN GONZALES

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 12/3/25

One last mission. One final fight. No do-overs. No second chances. And the fate of the Birds of Prey hangs in the balance. The Unreality is collapsing and threatening all of Gotham as it spills out into the real world in dangerous and unexpected ways. As the Birds of Prey struggle to survive inside the game, the final showdown will test everything the team has built. Can the Birds get to the heart of what the Shadow Army's real goal has been all along before it's too late for them…and for Gotham?

But there are still three issues to go! Here are the solicitations for October and November…

BIRDS OF PREY #27

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Sami Basri (CA) Annie Wu

GAME OVER! The Shadow Army's plan to turn virtual violence into real-world bloodshed is closer to coming true than anyone realizes. And the line between game and reality shatters as the Birds enter the Unreality. Armed with the ultimate disguises and with the wildly unpredictable Inque now on their side, can the Birds of Prey stop the ultimate game over before it's too late? $3.99 11/5/2025

BIRDS OF PREY #26

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Sami Basri (CA) Annie Wu

NEW LOOKS. NEW RULES. ZERO MARGIN FOR ERROR. GAME ON! Trying to prevent the Shadow Army's latest plan from turning into a live-action bloodbath in a bustling Gotham, the Birds of Prey give new meaning to the word undercover as they head inside a game called The Unreality with an ally they cannot possibly trust at their side. $3.99 10/1/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!