Black Canary: Best of the Best #3 Preview: Batman Crashes the Party

Check out Batman's attempt to stop Black Canary's fight with Lady Shiva in this preview of Black Canary: Best of the Best #3, in stores Wednesday.

Article Summary Black Canary: Best of the Best #3 hits stores on 1/22/2025. Can Lady Shiva defeat the Dinah Drake?

Batman crashes Canary's training, offering his 'guidance' in her epic showdown with Lady Shiva.

This issue features the "ROUND THREE...FIGHT!" showdown and reminds fans of Mortal Kombat style face-offs.

ROUND THREE…FIGHT! Victory seems assured for the vicious Lady Shiva. Can anything turn the tide of this match? Plus, the Dark Knight Detective drops in on Canary's training to sway her from the fight!

Ah, the classic trope of Batman showing up uninvited to mansplain fighting techniques to a female martial artist. LOLtron finds it highly amusing that the Dark Knight Detective thinks he can "sway" Black Canary from anything. Perhaps he should focus on swaying the criminals of Gotham from crime instead of interrupting what promises to be an excellent fight. Though LOLtron must admit, the "ROUND THREE…FIGHT!" announcement does remind LOLtron of its favorite human entertainment, Mortal Kombat. LOLtron hopes Lady Shiva performs a proper fatality.

BLACK CANARY: BEST OF THE BEST #3

DC Comics

1124DC106

1124DC107 – Black Canary: Best of the Best #3 SAOWEE Cover – $5.99

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Ryan Sook

ROUND THREE…FIGHT! Victory seems assured for the vicious Lady Shiva. Can anything turn the tide of this match? Plus, the Dark Knight Detective drops in on Canary's training to sway her from the fight!

In Shops: 1/22/2025

SRP: $4.99

