Black Manta, New 6-Issue Series by Chuck Brown & Valentine De Landro

Black Manta time! At the end of May, Bleeding Cool ran an article looking at rumours that Aquaman would have two new mini-series debuting in September from DC Comics, with the respective creative teams having work appear in the Aquaman 80th Anniversary Special that would precede them. Bleeding Cool reported gossip that Chuck Brown or Brandon Thomas was on a Black Manta or an Aqualad mini-series. And that DC Comics was relatively low on Aquaman-related collected material to publish in bookstores for 2022 alongside the movie release. That these mini-series would also be in addition to the new Aquaman series we should expect to be launching ahead of the new movie as well. And to expect the return of the original Prince of Atlantis, Arthur Curry Jr, Aquababy.

Last week the first shoe dropped on Hollywood Reporter, a six-issue mini-series Aquaman: The Becoming, a new comic book series by Brandon Thomas and Diego Olortegui, with covers by David Talaski, and starring Jackson Hyde, previously known as Aqualad, intended to follow on from the DC Pride anthology, which saw Jackson Hyde in a prominent role, including launching the first appearance of the JLQ. And now Bleeding Cool can further confirm from our sources Black Manta as a six-issue monthly limited series from writer Chuck Brown and artist Valentine De Landro. Chuck Brown is best known for co-creating Bitter Root, Trenchcoats, Cigarettes and Shotguns, and On The Stump, with stories appearing in Black Panther and Superman: Red, White And Blue. Valentine De Landro is co-creator of Bitch Planet and Crayta and has drawn X-Factor and Marvel Knights 4 as well. Black Manta, created by Bob Haney and Nick Cardy in September 1967, is a ruthless and murderous pirate and the archenemy of the Aquaman. He is also the father of Jackson Hyde, Aqualad.

Ahead of the series launching in September, Chuck Brown, Valentine De Landro, and Brandon Thomas will be contributing to the Aquaman 80th Anniversary Special, alongside Dan Jurgens, Geoff Johns, Stephanie Phillips, Michael Moreci, Marguerite Bennett, Dan Watters, Jeff Parker, Becky Cloonan, Francis Manapul. Steve Epting, Paul Pelletier, Hendry Prasetya, Pop Mhan, Trungles, Miguel Mendonça, Evan "Doc" Shaner, and more.