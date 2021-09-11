Black Widow #11 Preview: What Araña and Lionel Richie Have in Common

Black Widows may be persona non grata in the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to Scarlet Johansson daring to sue Disney to make them pay her (Scarlet, don't you know you're supposed to wait until you're dead for your descendants to sue Marvel?), but the comic version is still going strong. And in a preview of Black Widow #11, we learn what former Spider-Girl Araña and Lionel Richie have in common. Can you guess? Post the answer in the comments, true believers. Check out the preview below.

BLACK WIDOW #11

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Rafael De Latorre (CA) Adam Hughes

FRIEND OR FOE?

With Apogee in her rear view, Natasha pushes forward with her plans to become the hero San Francisco needs. When an old source sends Natasha and her team looking for a mysterious pair known only as THE TWINS, the Black Widow has to confront the fact that Apogee may not be as behind them as she'd hoped. But are the Twins friends or foe? Rated T+

