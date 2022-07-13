Emma Frost, Firestar & Butter Rum, in Hellfire Gala X-Men Spoilers

In today's X-Men: Hellfire Gala, the mutant superhero and Avenger Firestar – Angelisa Jones – comes to Krakoa for the first time. Those who may have read certain #XSpoilers may have an inkling why. But there is a journey to get there, especially as Emma Frost, former White Queen of the Hellfire Club and member of The Quiet Council has a history with her.

Emma wanted to show Firestar the Krakoan stables? Is that not rubbing it in? Don't know what we mean? Well, in today's Immortal X-Men #3, Emma Frost is also ruminating about other horses.

Because, yes, this is the exact same thing, Unmentioned in Hellfire Gala and unnamed in Immortal X-Men, this is what Emma Frost did to the young Firestar back in Firestar's own limited series almost forty years ago that is probably on Marvel Unlimited from Tom DeFalco, Mary Wilshire and Steve Leialoha.

That's right, she did call her horse Butter Rum. Emma does have a point, I suppose.

Because back in the day, Emma Frost did make Angelica, the young Firestar, believe she had used her mutant powers of flame and heat to cook her own horse. Well, we know how much of a Francophile Emma Frost is.

All as a way to manipulate the young Firestar. And somehow, when it all came out, Angelica wasn't best pleased with Emma. So time to get some advice from… Captain America?

Leading Emma Frost to make the decision of a lifetime.

Welcome to the X-Men, Firestar. I hope you survive the experience… or at least, your horses do. And if not, Tony Stark might want a word…

X-MEN HELLFIRE GALA #1

MARVEL COMICS

APR220769

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Matteo Lolli, C.F. Villa, Various (CA) Russell Dauterman

NEW TEAM REVEALED!

At last year's gala, mutants changed the face of the solar system, terraforming Mars and claiming it for mutantkind. Do you think you can afford to miss this year's gala, all contained in this one over-sized issue!?

RATED T+In Shops: Jul 13, 2022 IMMORTAL X-MEN #4

MARVEL COMICS

APR220906

(W) Kieron Gillen (A) Michele Bandini (CA) Mark Brooks

A GALA PERFORMANCE!

Emma Frost will do anything to protect the children, including the metaphorical child that is the Hellfire Gala. Last year's was a fantastic success. She would not like it if someone ruined the second. She would not like it at all. But don't worry, I'm sure it'll go fine.

RATED T+In Shops: Jul 13, 2022

SRP: $3.99