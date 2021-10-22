Black Widow #12 Preview: Natasha is Not a Morning Person Then

Friday Night Previews continues on Bleeding Cool, wherein your pal Jude Terror enhances previews of all the Marvel and DC comics coming out each week with contractually obligated SEO-keyword-rich pithy comments and potentially misleading clickbait headlines to bring them up to standards with the rest of Bleeding Cool's content. Next up is a preview of Black Widow #12, in stores on Wednesday from Marvel Comics. The preview sees Bucky sneak up on Natasha while she's sleeping, which turns out to be a bad idea if you didn't already know that. Check out the preview below.

BLACK WIDOW #12

MARVEL COMICS

AUG211208

AUG211209 – BLACK WIDOW #12 JUSKO MARVEL MASTERPIECES VAR – $3.99

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Elena Casagrande (CA) Adam Hughes

THE BLACK WIDOW FEARS NO MAN… BUT HIM!

Thanks to intel from an unexpected source, Black Widow and her team have stumbled into some high-society crime nonsense, which requires formal wear to investigate. Everyone will be looking their best as they deal with the worst. But when a haunting figure from

Natasha's past re-emerges… the game has officially been changed.

RATED T+

In Shops: 10/27/2021

SRP: $3.99

