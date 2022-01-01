Black Widow #13 Preview: Black Widow Loses? In Her Own Book?

Welcome to Friday Ni– we mean, Saturday Night Previews! Friday Night Previews was so 2021! It's 2022 now, a brand new year, and… okay, fine we were just too busy partying last night to get the previews done… Okay, fine, we were drinking alone. Black Widow #13, in stores on Wednesday from Marvel Comics, will the story of the titular Widow's greatest defeat! Check out the preview below.

Black Widow #13

by Kelly Thompson & Rafael Pimentel, cover by Adam Hughes

The Black Widow knows no fear, but that all changes as she faces a threat from her past! But how could someone have such a hold over the Black Widow? You think you know the story of Natasha Romanoff's time in Madripoor. But you never witnessed her greatest fight – and her most decisive defeat. Guest artist Rafael Pimentel joins superstar Kelly Thompson for the deadliest bout of the Black Widow's career – and that's just a taste of what's coming next for the Widows…

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.59"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 05, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609841501311

| Rated T+

$3.99

Varants:

