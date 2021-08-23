Black Widow Universe Shaken to Foundations in Black Widow #10

Black Widow #10 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, and if you weren't keeping track, this issue is legacy-numbered #50. That means it's time for the Black Widow universe to be rocked to its foundations, leaving nothing ever the same again. Universe-shaking status quo changes are the preferred gift for a 50th anniversary at Marvel. And a 5th anniversary… And a 10th anniversary… And a 15th anniversary… And a 20th anniversary… And a 25th anniversary… And a… oh, just check out the preview below.
BLACK WIDOW #10
MARVEL COMICS
JUN210705
JUN210706 – BLACK WIDOW #10 BROOKS VAR – $3.99
JUN210707 – BLACK WIDOW #10 NETEASE MARVEL GAMES VAR – $3.99
(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Elena Casagrande, Rafael De Latorre (CA) Adam Hughes
BLACK WIDOW'S LIFE BLOWS UP WITH HER LEGACY ISSUE #50!
Things are looking grim for the Black Widow as Apogee and his superhuman forces them back into a corner! With Lucy's powers still a possible death sentence and the Widows on the run, who will save San Francisco from Apogee…and who will save the Olio from themselves? "I Am the Black Widow" ends here, and a new power emerges as superstars Kelly Thompson and Elena Casagrande launch Natasha Romanoff into a new deadly era!
Rated T+
In Shops: 8/25/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for JUN210705 BLACK WIDOW #10, by (W) Kelly Thompson (A) Elena Casagrande, Rafael De Latorre (CA) Adam Hughes, in stores Wednesday, August 25, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for JUN210706 BLACK WIDOW #10 BROOKS VAR, by (W) Kelly Thompson (A) Elena Casagrande, Rafael De Latorre (CA) Mark Brooks, in stores Wednesday, August 25, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for JUN210707 BLACK WIDOW #10 NETEASE MARVEL GAMES VAR, by (W) Kelly Thompson (A) Elena Casagrande, Rafael De Latorre (CA) Netease, in stores Wednesday, August 25, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUN210705 BLACK WIDOW #10, by (W) Kelly Thompson (A) Elena Casagrande, Rafael De Latorre (CA) Adam Hughes, in stores Wednesday, August 25, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUN210705 BLACK WIDOW #10, by (W) Kelly Thompson (A) Elena Casagrande, Rafael De Latorre (CA) Adam Hughes, in stores Wednesday, August 25, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUN210705 BLACK WIDOW #10, by (W) Kelly Thompson (A) Elena Casagrande, Rafael De Latorre (CA) Adam Hughes, in stores Wednesday, August 25, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUN210705 BLACK WIDOW #10, by (W) Kelly Thompson (A) Elena Casagrande, Rafael De Latorre (CA) Adam Hughes, in stores Wednesday, August 25, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUN210705 BLACK WIDOW #10, by (W) Kelly Thompson (A) Elena Casagrande, Rafael De Latorre (CA) Adam Hughes, in stores Wednesday, August 25, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.