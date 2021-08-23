Black Widow Universe Shaken to Foundations in Black Widow #10

Black Widow #10 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, and if you weren't keeping track, this issue is legacy-numbered #50. That means it's time for the Black Widow universe to be rocked to its foundations, leaving nothing ever the same again. Universe-shaking status quo changes are the preferred gift for a 50th anniversary at Marvel. And a 5th anniversary… And a 10th anniversary… And a 15th anniversary… And a 20th anniversary… And a 25th anniversary… And a… oh, just check out the preview below.

BLACK WIDOW #10

MARVEL COMICS

JUN210705

JUN210706 – BLACK WIDOW #10 BROOKS VAR – $3.99

JUN210707 – BLACK WIDOW #10 NETEASE MARVEL GAMES VAR – $3.99

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Elena Casagrande, Rafael De Latorre (CA) Adam Hughes

BLACK WIDOW'S LIFE BLOWS UP WITH HER LEGACY ISSUE #50!

Things are looking grim for the Black Widow as Apogee and his superhuman forces them back into a corner! With Lucy's powers still a possible death sentence and the Widows on the run, who will save San Francisco from Apogee…and who will save the Olio from themselves? "I Am the Black Widow" ends here, and a new power emerges as superstars Kelly Thompson and Elena Casagrande launch Natasha Romanoff into a new deadly era!

Rated T+

In Shops: 8/25/2021

SRP: $3.99