Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: blue beetle, keith giffen

Blue Beetle #7 Is Basically A Keith Giffen Tribute Comic (Spoilers)

Blue Beetle #7 by Josh Trujillo, Adrian Gutierrez, Natacha Bustos, Howard Porter, Cully Hamner & Scott Kolins is a tribute to Keith Giffen

Article Summary Blue Beetle #7 pays homage to Keith Giffen, featuring characters he created or reimagined.

Jamie Reyes meets JLI and classic heroes like Ambush Bug and The Heckler in tribute.

Meta-references abound with Lobo and Continuity Cop adding to Giffen's legacy nods.

Comic explores Blue Beetle's history and teases potential involvement in Absolute Power.

Blue Beetle #7 by Josh Trujillo, Adrian Gutierrez, Natacha Bustos, Howard Porter, Cully Hamner and Scott Kolins is a tribute issue to the late, great, Keith Giffen. Whose work on Blue Beetle in the Justice League International comic books transformed the Ted Kord character, and then co-created the current Jaime Reyes version that made it to the movie. And so we have Jamie Reyes travelling back in time to the Justice League International era, about to get a boost in the upcoming Superman movie from James Gunn.

…to meet the JLI boss Max Lord, co-created by Keith Giffen alongside a certain catchphrase.

While being stalked by Ambush Bug, created by Keith Giffen in 1982 for DC Comics Presents #52 as a fourth wall breaking character seen as "Bugs Bunny as a super-villain".

And also The Heckler, another parody superhero created by Giffen in the same light ten years later for his own DC series in 1992 that ended with issue 6, and has only turned up in the background of a couple of comics since. This is his most significant role in over thirty years.

While also passing by the Legion Of Superheroes, from the period where Keith Giffen wrote and drew them…

As well as the Main Man himself, Lobo, co-created by Keith Giffen in 1983 but popularied with Alan Grant and Simon Bisley in the nineties, as continuity and meta-reality starts to break down and Lobo talks about the fourth wall breaking deals he has been doing.

Which means a visit from Jonni, Continuity Cop, created by Keith Giffen in Ambush Bug Special #2 in 1986 and based on the old Johnny DC mascot. These days they'd call that woke, or somethng.

Ans she has a problem with the origin of Blue Beetle. how there are too many of them, and their stories are confusing after a reboot and retcon or three.

And while she has her mission cut out for her, there are others in the DC Universe even more deserving of her attention than Blue Beetle.

I mean, yeah, Huntress is one, but right now I'd keep my eye on Power Girl what with her recent Golden Age issues as well…

These are just a few of the Giffenverse references through the comic. And as Blue Beetle deals with DC Comics Crisis in his own meta-way, his first appearance being in Infinite Crisis #3 back in 2006, a voice from the past issues warning to come.

No pressure. Will Blue Beetle have a role in Absolute Power? Or whatever is to follow? Blue Beetle #1 by Josh Trujillo, Adrian Gutierrez, Natacha Bustos, Howard Porter, Cully Hamner and Scott Kolins, but not the solicited Jeff Lemire, is published by DC Comics today.

BLUE BEETLE #7 CVR A ADRIAN GUTIERREZ

(W) Josh Trujillo (A) Various (CA) Adrian Gutierrez

Art by Adrian Gutierrez, Cully Hamner, Jeff Lemire and Howard Porter In order to get Ted Kord back on his feet, Jaime will need to work with Booster Gold! Can this Blue and Gold pairing help their friend, or are Ted's superheroing days over?

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 03/05/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!