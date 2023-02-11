PrintWatch: Nightwing, DC Power, Batman/Spawn & Briar Second Prints It's PrintWatch time with DC Comics and Boom Studios, Nightwing #100, DC Power: A Celebration #1, Batman/Spawn and Briar #3.

PrintWatch: DC Comics is sending DC Power: A Celebration #1, released last week at the start of Black History Month, for a second printing for the 14th of March. It will feature the variant cover by Sozomaika in landscape orientation on the front cover, and a recoloured version of Jahnoy Lindsay's main cover on the back.

PrintWatch: DC Comics is also sending Nightwing #100 for a second printing for the 7th of March with an all-new main cover by series artist Bruno Redondo, seen below, and a 1:25 ratio variant featuring artwork by Dan Mora originally seen on the Nightwing #100 1:100 foil variant cover. The Nightwing #100 Second Printing 1:25 variant cover will be on cardstock, not foil.

PrintWatch: Batman & The Joker: The Deadly Duo will be getting a special compilation reprint as the Enemy Of My Enemy Edition, collecting the first three issues of Marc Silvestri and Matt Hawkins' comic book, for $8.99 and an inks-only version of Silvestri's cover to Batman & The Joker: The Deadly Duo #2 for the 14th of March.

PrintWatch: Briar #3 gets a second printing from Boom Studios for the 8th of March.

What if the one meant to protect you-more than anyone else-became the one that betrayed you? Briar unfortunately learns the answer, burdened beyond belief with the crushing prophecy that she's connected to, and decides to make the future her own with a promise of vengeance. But while Briar wrestles with her new reality, Spider, her blue-skinned companion, harbors a secret of shocking significance…In Shops: Mar 08, 2023 Final Orders Due: Feb 13, 2023 SRP: $3.99