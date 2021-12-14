BOOM! Celebrates 25 Years of Buffy with FCBD Yearbook Special

Explosive publisher BOOM! Studios will celebrate 25 years of Buffy the Vampire Slayer with a Free Comic Book Day special in the form of a high school yearbook. Yes, according to a press release, the comic will be produced in the format of an actual yearbook, including by bringing in a bunch of high school students to do all the production and graphic design on the book for free!

An array of artists and writers will contribute to the book, which will feature "a retrospective of your fan-favorite character moments from the past two decades" in the form of "yearbook photos, vignettes, and plenty of jokes and lighthearted moments." Check out the description of the comic from the press release below:

Product Title: 25 YEARS OF BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER FREE COMIC BOOK DAY SPECIAL

Release: May 7, 2021

Number of Issues in Series: 1

Audience: All Ages

Format: 32 pages

Writer: Jordi Bellaire, Jeremy Lambert and more.

Artist: Dan Mora, Marianna Ignazzi and more.

Synopsis:

What better way to celebrate 25 years of Buffy the Vampire Slayer than with a high school yearbook! This Free Comic Book Day special, in actual yearbook format, is a retrospective of your fan-favorite character moments from the past two decades. Celebrate the Chosen One(s), the Scoobies, and your faves through yearbook photos, vignettes, and plenty of jokes and lighthearted moments from an array of artists and writers. Plus you won't want to miss a special look at the future of Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Free Comic Book Day takes place on Saturday, May 7th in 2022. As the name implies, you can get free comics that day, but unfortunately, you have to venture out to a comic shop to get them. You can learn more about it here.