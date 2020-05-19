Boom Studios New July 2020 Schedules - From Buffy to Faithless II.

Boom Studios has issued its revised July schedules – you can see their May and June and former July schedules for comparison here. There have been a fair few changes since then and a few books being pushed into August and September. We can expect a full August line-up for later this week. The July 2020 line-up includes plenty of regular Boom titles as well as the surprise appearance of Wynd #1. It also includes the one-shot launches of Power Rangers: Ranger Slayer #1 and Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Willow #1. But first, it looks like Buffy and Robin have been waiting for months to go on that date, and will have to wait for another month-and-a-half looking at the calendar. And there's the continuation of Faithless II as well…
7/1/20
Buffy the Vampire Slayer #15
(W) Jordie Bellaire (A/CA) David Lopez
Buffy and Robin can finally go on a date, but with everything that was revealed during Hellmouth, do they have a future together?
In Shops: Jul 01, 2020 SRP: $3.99
Jim Henson's The Storyteller: Ghosts #3
King of Nowhere #3
Ronin Island #12
Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance: The Quest for the Dual Glaive HC
Steven Universe Vol. 7: Our Fearful Trip OGN SC
7/8/20
Alienated #4
Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Willow #1
Firefly #17
Red Mother #6
Something is Killing the Children #8
A Thief Among the Trees: An Ember in the Ashes Graphic Novel OGN HC
Eat, and Love Yourself OGN SC
Folklords SC
7/15/20
Faithless II #2
Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance #9
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #51
Once & Future #9
Adventure Time: Princess Bubblegum SC
Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Hellmouth Limited Edition HC
Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Hellmouth SC
Fence: Rivals OGN SC
7/22/20
Angel & Spike #12
Power Rangers: Ranger Slayer #1
Wicked Things #3
Wynd #2
Angel Legacy Edition Book Two SC
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Beyond the Grid SC
Space Bear OGN HC
7/29/20
Firefly #18
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #52
Bill & Ted Omnibus SC
Giant Days Vol. 13 SC
Ronin Island Vol. 2 SC
Wonder Pony OGN SC