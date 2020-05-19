Boom Studios New July 2020 Schedules - From Buffy to Faithless II.

Boom Studios has issued its revised July schedules – you can see their May and June and former July schedules for comparison here. There have been a fair few changes since then and a few books being pushed into August and September. We can expect a full August line-up for later this week. The July 2020 line-up includes plenty of regular Boom titles as well as the surprise appearance of Wynd #1. It also includes the one-shot launches of Power Rangers: Ranger Slayer #1 and Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Willow #1. But first, it looks like Buffy and Robin have been waiting for months to go on that date, and will have to wait for another month-and-a-half looking at the calendar. And there's the continuation of Faithless II as well…

7/1/20

Buffy the Vampire Slayer #15

(W) Jordie Bellaire (A/CA) David Lopez

Buffy and Robin can finally go on a date, but with everything that was revealed during Hellmouth, do they have a future together?

In Shops: Jul 01, 2020 SRP: $3.99

Jim Henson's The Storyteller: Ghosts #3

King of Nowhere #3

Ronin Island #12

Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance: The Quest for the Dual Glaive HC

Steven Universe Vol. 7: Our Fearful Trip OGN SC

7/8/20

Alienated #4

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Willow #1

Firefly #17

Red Mother #6

Something is Killing the Children #8

A Thief Among the Trees: An Ember in the Ashes Graphic Novel OGN HC

Eat, and Love Yourself OGN SC

Folklords SC

7/15/20

Faithless II #2

Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance #9

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #51

Once & Future #9

Adventure Time: Princess Bubblegum SC

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Hellmouth Limited Edition HC

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Hellmouth SC

Fence: Rivals OGN SC

7/22/20

Angel & Spike #12

Power Rangers: Ranger Slayer #1

Wicked Things #3

Wynd #2

Angel Legacy Edition Book Two SC

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Beyond the Grid SC

Space Bear OGN HC

7/29/20

Firefly #18

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #52

Bill & Ted Omnibus SC

Giant Days Vol. 13 SC

Ronin Island Vol. 2 SC

Wonder Pony OGN SC