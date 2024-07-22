Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, Events, Image, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: ai, Brian Haberlin, faster than light

Brian Haberlin's Faster Than Light at Image, Shows How at San Diego

Brian Haberlin brings his Faster Than Light in 3D and a Treasury Edition to Image Comics... and shows how he does what he does at SDCC

The discussion regarding the use of AI in the art for comic books, and they work of Brian Haberlin who has been using it the most and for the longest, before anyone was even really aware it was a thing, has yet to kick off as it has with other folk. But Haberlin has pushed a strong defence when it has come up. While still doing full hand-painted original work purely from his own skull. We don't know to what degree this is used in his new book, Faster That Light 3D Treasury Edition with all its bells and whistles, with creators David Hine and Geirrod van Dyke, and published from Image Comics in their October 2024 solicits and solicitations. Certainly, it feels like this may be a way to get a 3D effect in a quicker, more accurate fashion. It may also put him into the same category as the likes of Dave McKean and Ryan Hughes in this regard. Not being used as a lazy shortcut by untalented or time-pressed creators but as an attempt to create something impossible otherwise. We shall see…

Brian Haberlin does also have three "how to" panels at San Diego Comic-Con, and I would love to hear if this issue gets brought up there, in a civil and respectful manner of course. I understand some emotions run wild on this issue, but I think a lot more could be learned with considered chat, and Brian Haberlin demonstrating his skill in person.

Advanced Comic Inking Techniques – Thursday 2-3pm Room 3

Award-winning comic creator Brian Haberlin (Spawn, Witchblade) will show you how to use both digital and analog techniques few professionals share to help bring your work to another level. The workshop will cover multiple programs and tools with an effort to show techniques that are not conventional but produce great results.

Award-winning comic creator Brian Haberlin (Spawn, Witchblade) will show you how to use new 3D printing techniques to produce your own collectibles. The workshop will cover types of 3D printers currently available from SLA, LCD, and FDM, outside printing services, and where to get or make your own 3D models to print.

Award-winning comics coloring pioneer Brian Haberlin will take you behind the scenes on coloring comics. He will cover color theory and process to final production techniques to get your work looking how you want it to in print or on the web.

Here's the Faster That Light 3D Treasury Edition listing and preview. You'll have to use your own glasses.

FASTER THAN LIGHT 3D TREASURY EDITION CVR A BRIAN HABERLIN

(W) Brian Haberlin, David Hine (A) Brian Haberlin, Geirrod van Dyke (CA) Brian Haberlin

The world's first 3D Treasury-sized edition features two brand-new horrifying stories of the FTL crew! Glorious 10 x 13 pages in full color 3D and a special "Wink" B cover! (Two different images on the same cover, one per glasses color!)

This is one you do not want to miss! Retail: $14.99 In-Store Date: 10/16/2024

