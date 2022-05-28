Buffy '97 #1 Comic Switches Max Bemis For Jeremy Lambert As Writer

Back n February, Bleeding Cool got the scoop from reading an Amazon solicitation that Max Bemis, singer/songwriter of the band Say Anything and the supergroup Two Tongues but in recent years has become well-known writing comics, including a Moon Knight run, and Marianna Ignazzi are creating a retro Buffy The Vampire Slayer comic book from Boom Studios, a one-shot called Buffy '97. Referencing the year that the TV show first aired, it will also be collected alongside content from the Buffy 25th Anniversary Special coming out in March. But now, with Buffy #97 approaching FOC, Boom Studios has informed readers that, rather than Max Bemis, the comic will be written by Jeremy Lampert, who has written lots of Boom Studios Buffy The Vampire Slayer comics, as well as event spinoff Hellmouth, Doom Patrol: Weight Of The World for DC's Young Animal, and Goosebumps at IDW.

While artistic switches at this stage are more common, writer switches at this stage are a lot less common, especially for a comic book that would have to have been drawn by now. I wonder what went down?

Here's the Amazon solicitation for the Buffy '97 collection.

The Buffyverse expands in this epic '90s throwback! And… action! Welcome to "That Buffy Show," a '90s infused blend of sitcom and teen drama! However, things are more than they seem as the cast gets a taste of the supernatural when real vampires infiltrate the audience. The Scooby gang must come together to learn actual slaying skills from Buffy to survive… because they're trapped in the show, unable to escape! This softcover collection features the Buffy '97 one-shot, written by Max Bemis (Moon Knight) and illustrated by Marianna Ignazzi (An Unkindness of Ravens), in addition to 15 pages of short stories by Casey Gilly (Buffy the Last Vampire Slayer) & Bayleigh Underwood, Danny Lore (Black Panther) & Marianna Ignazzi, and Lilah Sturges (Jack of Fables) & Claire Roe (Nebula), previously only available as part of the Buffy 25th Anniversary Special. And for long-time Buffy fans to sink their fangs into—a selection of classic Buffy comics from the 90s! Collects the Buffy '97 one-shot as well as material previously published in Buffy 25th Anniversary Special along with a selection of classic, previously published material.

Here's how one cover looked.