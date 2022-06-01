Buffy '97 Gets A New Plot As Well As A New Writer From Boom Studios

Last weekend saw the FOC date for the comic book Buffy '97 #1, a twenty-five year anniversary one-shot for Buffy The Vampire Slayer. Bleeding Cool reported that Boom Studios had told retailers that the comic would no longer be written by rockstar-turned comic book writer Max Bemis but by Jeremy Lampert, and still drawn by Marianna Ignazzi. Which was a rather peculiar state of affairs. The same comic… now written by someone else at a time when the artwork will have been completed?

Well, Boom Studios has delayed the FOC by a week to this coming weekend, and have announced a brand new plot. This is how it ran originally;

BUFFY 97 #1 CVR A KHALIDAH

BOOM! STUDIOS

APR220618

(W) Max Bemis (A) Marianna Ignazzi (CA) Qistina Khalidah

"That Buffy Show," a The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air meets Dawson's Creek style teen drama sitcom, is a perfect fit for the Buffster. It's all going well until the cast gets a taste of the supernatural when the audience totally vamps out! The Scooby Gang is forced to learn actual slayage skills on live television from "TV" Buffy to save their lives, and more importantly… keep the show from being cancelled! Tap into some geeky joy with this celebration of the 25th Anniversary of Buffy The Vampire Slayer by Say Anything frontman Max Bemis (Moon Knight) and Marianna Ignazzi (An Unkindness of Ravens), and you'll be five by five! In Shops: Jun 29, 2022 SRP: 7.99

And this is how it looks now – switched from TV to magazines…

BUFFY 97 #1 CVR A KHALIDAH

BOOM! STUDIOS

APR220618

(W) Jeremy Lambert (A) Marianna Ignazzi (CA) Qistina Khalidah

In this special celebratory issue, Buffy Summers and Willow Rosenberg find themselves trapped… in a '90s teen magazine! But obviously it's not just any old magazine-this one's part of a demon's diabolical plan to feed on teenage insecurities. Meanwhile, in true '90s makeover montage-style, Spike gives Giles a hand with a fresh new look to impress a very special someone! Celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Buffy the Vampire Slayer by Jeremy Lambert (Doom Patrol), artist Marianna Ignazzi (An Unkindness of Ravens). In Shops: Jun 29, 2022 SRP: $7.99