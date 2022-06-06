Buffy '97 Has The First Appearance Of New Big Bad. Madame Want

Bleeding Cool was the first to report on the change of writers on Boom Studios' Buffy '97 #1 from Moon Knight scribe and rockstar Max Bemis to longtime Buffy The Vampire Slayer writer Jeremy Lambert. Based on what I'm hearing it sounds like the change occurred some time ago, shortly after the initial solicitation went public, due to schedules not lining up between Bemis and Boom after the project was announced. And then some balls were dropped and the information was never updated with Diamond… or anywhere else until right before Final Order Cutoff last Monday.

And we were also the first to report, the writer swap is not the only change that occurred. Understandably, Lambert brought his own story to the special one-shot that, while still keeping with the nostalgic theme, goes a different direction than Bemis. Although artist An Unkindness of Ravens artist Marianna Ignazzi appears to be the constant on this project.

Now, I'm also hearing that what solicitation text doesn't tell us is that this special also features the first appearance of a new Big Bad (to use Slayerverse terminology) in the form of the mysterious Madame Want. Very much in the spirit of the original show, Madame Want is apparently a demon that tempts the '90s teens of Sunnydale as an allegory for that decade's feel-good consumerism. Whether she pops up in future Slayerverse stories remains to be seen, but it wouldn't be the first time Boom introduced a key new character in a special one-shot.

And this also feels like the opportune moment to take credit for Boom pushing back the release date of Buffy '97 #1 by one week and re-FOCing it for today, June 6th with retailers receiving the updated information and an advance PDF so they can order accurately. Don't say we never did anything for you, comic store owners.

BUFFY 97 #1 CVR A KHALIDAH

BOOM! STUDIOS

APR220618

(W) Jeremy Lambert (A) Marianna Ignazzi (CA) Qistina Khalidah

In this special celebratory issue, Buffy Summers and Willow Rosenberg find themselves trapped… in a '90s teen magazine! But obviously it's not just any old magazine-this one's part of a demon's diabolical plan to feed on teenage insecurities. Meanwhile, in true '90s makeover montage-style, Spike gives Giles a hand with a fresh new look to impress a very special someone! Celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Buffy the Vampire Slayer by Jeremy Lambert (Doom Patrol), artist Marianna Ignazzi (An Unkindness of Ravens). In Shops: Jun 29, 2022 SRP: $7.99