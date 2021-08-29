Captain Marvel #32 Preview: Double Spider-Man Pointing Meme

It's Captain Marvel vs. Captain Marvel in this preview of Captain Marvel #32, in stores on Wednesday from Marvel Comics. Will Captain Marvel emerge victorious? Or will it be Captain Marvel who wins the day? Check out the preview below, true believers!

CAPTAIN MARVEL #32

MARVEL COMICS

JUL210694

JUL210695 – CAPTAIN MARVEL #32 GARBETT VAR – $3.99

JUL210696 – CAPTAIN MARVEL #32 NAKAYAMA MILES MORALES 10TH ANNIV VAR – $3.99

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Sergio Davila (CA) Iban Coello

"THE LAST OF THE MARVELS" STARTS HERE!

An old darkness has re-emerged, one that almost brought the Avengers to their knees. A twisted Captain Marvel is terrorizing the galaxy – and this time, it's not Carol Danvers…we're almost sure. And where is Vox Supreme? Carol must race to find out as "THE LAST OF THE MARVELS" begins. Superstar writer Kelly Thompson joins forces with BLACK KNIGHT: CURSE OF THE EBONY BLADE artist Sergio Dávila to kick off a thrilling fight to save the Captain Marvel legacy!

Rated T+

In Shops: 9/1/2021

SRP: $3.99