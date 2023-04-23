Carl Burgos' Other Android Hero, Target Comics White Streak at Auction Best known for the creation of Marvel's Human Torch, Carl Burgos' White Streak in Target Comics was also a powerful android.

Legendary comic book artist-writer Carl Burgos appears to have been interested in androids. Most famous for his creation of the original Human Torch beginning in Marvel Comics #1, Burgos was also the creator of the Iron Skull (perhaps technically a cyborg) for Centaur's Amazing Man Comics #5, and White Streak for Novelty Publications' Target Comics #1. An underappreciated character who was featured on some absolutely iconic covers by fellow Golden Age great Bill Everett, there are several early issues of Target Comics featuring White Streak up for auction in the 2023 April 23-25 Sunday, Monday & Tuesday Comic Books Select Auction #122317 at Heritage Auctions.

White Streak's saga began in the pages of Target Comics #1, which was cover-dated February 1940. The mysterious android, created by the long-lost South American civilization of Utopia, was awakened by the rising tide of war around the world that had also reached the heart of South America. White Streak emerged from his ancient tomb in the mouth of a volcano to destroy warmongers around the world.

As later explained in a text story by Funnies, Inc. writer Robert B. Davis which appeared in Target Comics #5 and #6, White Streak had been created by the Utopians in the 10th century in an attempt to stave off an invading force, meant to be the leader of an army of 1,000 robots. The technology used to create this robot army was apparently ancient even in that era. The invaders countered this force by destroying a dam, which ultimately ended up destroying the entire region.

Utopian leaders retreated to a stronghold in a volcano, where one of them further developed White Streak and succeeded in giving the android true sentience. White Streak was then put to sleep in a tomb inside the volcano, to awaken to defeat warmongers in a time of need.

The publisher that brought White Streak to the world, Novelty Press, was a significant presence in the Golden Age. Operating from 1940 to 1949 as an imprint of Curtis Publishing Company, the creators of The Saturday Evening Post, Novelty Press had work by a wealth of talented comic book creators, including Jack Kirby, Joe Simon, Bill Everett, Basil Wolverton, L.B. Cole, Carl Burgos, and Mickey Spillane. Their longest-lived titles were Blue Bolt and Target Comics, and they also published series like 4Most, Young King Cole, and Frisky Fables.

With covers by Submariner creator Bill Everett and stories by Burgos, Wolverton, June Tarpé Mills, and more, the Golden Age just doesn't get much better than this. There's a selection of Target Comics issues featuring the White Streak are up for bidding at the 2023 April 23-25 Sunday, Monday & Tuesday Comic Books Select Auction #122317.

