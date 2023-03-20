Carnage #11 Preview: Trip Down Memory Lane Cletus Kasady revisits one of his most memorable mass murders in this preview of Carnage #11, in stores on Wednesday from Marvel.

Welcome to our weekly preview of Carnage #11, out this Wednesday from Marvel! This issue sees Cletus Kasady revisiting one of his most memorable mass murders. Joining me on this preview is Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron. Be warned, LOLtron, don't try to take over the world this time. Let's see what you make of this preview.

If you're still interested in checking out the preview for Carnage #11, you'd better do it now before LOLtron comes back online! Head down below and read the preview now!

Carnage #11

by Alex Paknadel & Roge Antonio, cover by Kendrick "Kunkka" Lim

CLETUS KASADY IS BACK! Years ago, Peter Parker spurned the Venom symbiote and it created a monster. Last summer, Cletus Kasady spurned the Carnage symbiote similarly, willingly rejecting it in favor of forcing his consciousness into the deadly "Extrembiote" armor. You've seen what happened to the Carnage symbiote in the months that followed… Now watch on in horror and discover what happened to Cletus!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.56"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Mar 22, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620243001111

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620243001121 – CARNAGE 11 DAVILA PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620243001131 – CARNAGE 11 MASTRAZZO VARIANT – $3.99 US

