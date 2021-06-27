Catwoman 2021 Annual #1 Preview – Hopefully She Has Insurance

If you need a Tylenol in the hospital, they're charging you at least 500 bucks for it. But what if you trash a bunch of medical equipment in the hallway? Catwoman may be about to find out in this preview of Catwoman 2021 Annual #1. Hopefully she has good medical insurance.

CATWOMAN 2021 ANNUAL #1

DC Comics

0421DC037

0421DC038 – CATWOMAN 2021 ANNUAL #1 CVR B LIAM SHARP CARD STOCK VAR – $6.99

(W) Ram V (A/CA) Kyle Hotz

Father Valley is a mystery. His unusual style as a hit man, his habit of keeping a bible designated for each of his targets, his macabre and particular method of elegant savagery, his insistence on waiting until his target has reached their highest point before he strikes them down—these are all strange and enigmatic traits that have remained unexplained…until now. Bear witness to Father Valley's past with the Order of St. Dumas, and his unexpected connection with Azrael, to learn the method to of his madness. And see, once and for all, why Catwoman should be deathly afraid of being on his hit list.

In Shops: 6/29/2021

SRP: $5.99