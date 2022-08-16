Chilling Adventures Presents: Jinx's Grim Fairy Tales Preview

Kevin Keller may be getting married again in this preview of Chilling Adventures Presents: Jinx's Grim Fairy Tales… but this time, to a woman?! Well, only if she's made of gold, he says just to get his dad off his case. But it looks like an oblivious Lady Cheryl Blossom plans to call Prince Kevin's bluff. Boy, is she in for a surprise! Check out the preview below, showing a glimpse of several more fairy tales as well.

CHILLING ADVENTURES PRESENTS: JINX'S GRIM FAIRY TALES

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

JUN221278

JUN221279 – CHILLING ADV JINXS GRIM FAIRY TALES CVR B FRANCAVILLA – $3.99

(W) Magdalene Visaggio, James III, Joe Corallo, Evan Stanley (A) Craig Cermak, Eva Cabrera (CA) Vic Malhotra

Teen Jinx Holliday is Riverdale's go-to babysitter. The (often unruly) kids that she watches over always change, seemingly for the better. The key to her success? Her book of unique fairy tales, all of which tell a moralistic story-usually grim, gruesome ones that frighten the children with Jinx as the star of each and every one. What sinister, I mean, serious lessons will she teach her wards?

In Shops: 8/17/2022

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.

Posted in: Archie, Comics, Preview | Tagged: archie, Comics, previews