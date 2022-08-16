Chilling Adventures Presents: Jinx's Grim Fairy Tales Preview

Kevin Keller may be getting married again in this preview of Chilling Adventures Presents: Jinx's Grim Fairy Tales… but this time, to a woman?! Well, only if she's made of gold, he says just to get his dad off his case. But it looks like an oblivious Lady Cheryl Blossom plans to call Prince Kevin's bluff. Boy, is she in for a surprise! Check out the preview below, showing a glimpse of several more fairy tales as well.
CHILLING ADVENTURES PRESENTS: JINX'S GRIM FAIRY TALES
ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS
JUN221278
JUN221279 – CHILLING ADV JINXS GRIM FAIRY TALES CVR B FRANCAVILLA – $3.99
(W) Magdalene Visaggio, James III, Joe Corallo, Evan Stanley (A) Craig Cermak, Eva Cabrera (CA) Vic Malhotra
Teen Jinx Holliday is Riverdale's go-to babysitter. The (often unruly) kids that she watches over always change, seemingly for the better. The key to her success? Her book of unique fairy tales, all of which tell a moralistic story-usually grim, gruesome ones that frighten the children with Jinx as the star of each and every one. What sinister, I mean, serious lessons will she teach her wards?
In Shops: 8/17/2022
SRP: $3.99
Preview of JUN221278 Chilling Adventures Presents: Jinx's Grim Fairy Tales, by (W) Magdalene Visaggio, James III, Joe Corallo, Evan Stanley (A) Craig Cermak, Eva Cabrera (CA) Vic Malhotra, in stores Wednesday, August 17, 2022 from ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS
Cover image for JUN221278 Chilling Adventures Presents: Jinx's Grim Fairy Tales, by (W) Magdalene Visaggio, James III, Joe Corallo, Evan Stanley (A) Craig Cermak, Eva Cabrera (CA) Vic Malhotra, in stores Wednesday, August 17, 2022 from ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS
Cover image for JUN221279 CHILLING ADV JINXS GRIM FAIRY TALES CVR B FRANCAVILLA, by (W) Magdalene Visaggio, James III, Joe Corallo, Evan Stanley (A) Craig Cermak, Eva Cabrera (CA) Vic Malhotra, in stores Wednesday, August 17, 2022 from ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.