Chip Kidd to Do to Spider-Man What He Did to Fantastic Four

Following up on Fantastic Four #1: Panel by Panel, Chip Kidd will reimagine Amazing Fantasy #15 and Amazing Spider-Man #1 in Spider-Man: Panel by Panel. Kidd will use vintage copies of both comics, photographed by Geoff Spear, to create the hardcover book celebrating 60 years of Spidey. The book is set for release on October 18th, according to a Marvel press release, and will retail for sixty bucks, or the cost of six modern #1 issues. And why shouldn't it? If it was created today, Amazing Fantasy #15 alone would be broken up into at least a 12-issue story arc so if you think about it, you're really saving money here. In addition to new looks at the original panels from those classic comics, you'll also get commentary from the likes of Kidd, Mark Evanier, and Sarah Duke. Tom Brevoort also provides commentary, but don't let that discourage you from buying it. You can just skip those parts.

Here's the description from Abrams Books:

Timed for the 60th anniversary of Spider-Man and includes two complete stories plus the original art from the Library of Congress! Spider-Man first swung onto the comic book pages in August 1962 with the publication of Amazing Fantasy no. 15, created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko and with cover art by Jack Kirby, which was soon followed by The Amazing Spider-Man no. 1 in March 1963. Sixty years after the comics' publication, award-winning graphic designer Chip Kidd reimagines the iconic first stories using original vintage copies of both comic books to present these classic tales in a whole new way. Perfect for both lifelong fans and the latest generation of Marvel enthusiasts, the book also includes text by Chip Kidd, Marvel editor Tom Brevoort, historian Mark Evanier (Kirby: King of Comics), and Library of Congress curator Sara Duke. Stunningly photographed by award-winning photographer Geoff Spear, Amazing Fantasy no. 15 and Amazing Spider-Man no. 1 are showcased as you've never seen them before—oversized and up-close. This is a panel-by-panel exploration of both entire issues that captures every single detail and nuance of Lee and Ditko's groundbreaking story, making it a must-have for every comic book collection.