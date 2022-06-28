Chip Mosher Leaves ComiXology, Bryce Gold Steps Up In His Place

Chip Mosher is Head of Content at ComiXology, the Amazon-owned digital comics publisher and distributor, and has been in charge of their ComiXology Originals line. After being there for over a decade after working in Sales & Marketing at Boom Studios, as well as being a co-founcer of Oni Press Entertainment, things are changing for Chip, and he is leaving ComiXology for pastures new.

Chip Mosher posted on Twitter. "After 11 years, I've decided it's time for a change and this will be my last week at @comixology. It's been an amazing decade+ for me & I'm grateful to have been able to be part of the company's growth. In particular, it's been an honor pioneering the Comixology Originals program. Just too many people to thank. So thanks to you all! More soon!"

ComiXology tweeted out "After an epic 11-year run, Chip Mosher has decided to take a new role outside of Amazon. We wish him the best of luck in the future. With this change comes new opportunities for others, and we're pleased to share that Bryce Gold, who has played a key role in CO for the past year, will Lead the Comixology Originals program. We're also excited for the slate of content releasing the remainder of the year and look forward to sharing more with you at San Diego @Comic_Con!"

And current Program Manager at Comixology Originals, Bryce Gold followed, saying "Exciting news! I'm now head of Comixology Originals at @comiXology. So excited for this next chapter!"

As to what Chip is planning? I have no news but am aware that San Diego Comic-Con is just three weeks away. While Bryce Gold is being talked up by creators who know him as an impressive fellow with his own experience in micro-press publication as Pyrite Press for years and well suited to take over the reins. He has been at ComiXology for over 6 years was well as being a Professor at the School Of Visual Arts.

This comes after a tumultuous time at ComiXology, that saw Amazon dramatically change the availability of the service in a fashion that was heavily criticised at the time, by readers, software engineers and comics professionals and since, though notable improvements have been implemented in that period. Still, it is an interesting time for Chip Mosher to be leaving, following the founder of ComiXology, David Steinberger out of the door. Notably, Chip MOsher does not seem to have chosen a new position within Amazon as David did, rather Chip is goping… elsewhere. Responses, aside from variations of people complaining about the app and website, included the following regarding Chip Mosher's departure:

Jock: "A huge thanks to @chipmosher for everything, but particularly bringing SNOW ANGELS and BOOK OF EVIL to their homes at CMX" Jody Houser: "Thank you for everything over the years, Chip." Alex Segura: "Congrats on an amazing job, Chip. Thanks for everything." Paul Cornell: "Oh, Chip! You've been amazing. It's been a pleasure to see you at conventions. Whatever you're moving on to, I'm sure you'll ace that too." James Asmus: "Can't thank you enough for the support, communication, professionalism, and good human connection. I'm hoping whatever's next is greatly fulfilling (but maybe after a comfortable vacation run)" Filip Sablik: "Congrats on an epic run, my friend! Can't wait to raise a glass with you soon and to see what you do next!" Jason Loo: "You've had one hell of an amazing run and I'm happy to have been part of that. Looking forward to seeing what you do next and hope to run into you at a con someday!" Neil Kleid: "Bravo, @chipmosher and congrats! Thank you for being such an ardent champion of THE PANIC (and of me/my projects!) and I'm looking forward to hearing about the next adventure. Here's to working together again somewhere down the road…!"

As well as for Bryce Gold's promotion within ComiXology.

Scott Snyder: "Bryce Gold has been an incredible force for good and good comics at @comiXology. I can't think of anyone better to run CO and usher in a new wave of great talent. Huge congrats Bryce! CO is in terrific hands" Frank Barbiere: "Beyond excited to be working with @_nicegold on the next chapter for @comiXology Originals. Bryce has been a key player for us with Astonishing Times, and we can't wait to show you what's next. Congrats, Bryce!" David Hyde: "Really excited for Bryce Gold. There's great things in store for Comixology Originals." Michael Conrad: "Sad to see @chipmosher go, but without @_nicegold Tremor Dose and Double Walker might have never happened. Congratulations Bryce!"

It is going to be a very interesting San Diego Comic-Con, is it not?