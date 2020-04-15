Chip Zdarsky Auctions Very Naughty Story Starring You #Creators4Comics

A lot of comic creators this morning have been testing out items they are auctioning as part of the #Creators4Comics campaign to raise money for comic book stores. They have ranged from original artwork, signed hardcovers, one-on-one writing masterclasses and comic books that are unavailable any other way. But it's Sex Criminals artist and Spider-Man Life Story writer Chip Zdarsky who has stolen the crown for the most out-there item to be auctioned.

He has told people that he is auctioning off an original erotic short story starring the winner which he will read to the winner "sensually via Zoom". The opening bid was set at $40. He received a big for $55, then cartoonist Cathy Leamy went to $60, only for professional coder and man with clearly more money than sense Andrew Nissen to throw down $460.69 as a serious bid. Since then, no one else has come close to beating that bid. The #Creators4Comics auctions close on the weekend but as it stands, I think Andrew is going to get a very special message from Chip. That is unless someone reading Bleeding Cool wants to take it further. Go all the way. What will you get from chip for a cool $500? or will Andrew Nissen always be bidding 69 cents more until Wednesday's climax? Naturally, Bleeding Cool will be following this particular story until its eventual and rather sticky conclusion. Oh and Ryan North is doubling down as well.

And I'M auctioning an original EROTIC SHORT STORY in which @ZDARSKY HIMSELF writes erotica about YOU, for #Creators4Comics! • Bid by replying to this tweet!

• Auction ends Apr 20 @ 12 PM EST

• Winner donates direct to @BincFoundation Not a joke, I'll do this to save comics https://t.co/pDhypTOO6b — Ryan North (@ryanqnorth) April 15, 2020

Chip Zdarsky, real name Steve Murray is a Canadian comic book artist and writer, journalist, illustrator and designer and uses the Zdarsky name for comics-related work, creating Prison Funnies and Monster Cops, co-creating Sex Criminals with writer Matt Fraction and writing Howard the Duck, Peter Parker: The Spectacular Spider-Man, Daredevil, Spider-Man: Life Story and Jughead. Along with Kagan McLeod, Ben Shannon, and Cameron Stewart, he is a co-founder of the studio The Royal Academy of Illustration and Design, which produced Rumble Royale.

