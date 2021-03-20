Choose Your Own Adventure: Eighth Grade Witch From Oni in June 2021

We mentioned that Oni Press was publishing a new Rick And Morty comic book, Rick's New Hat. And that was all we needed to know. But now it's part of Oni Press' June 2021 solicitations, as well as a Choose Your Own Adventure: Eighth Grade Witch graphic novel from E.L. Thomas, Andrew E. C. Gaska and Valerio Chiola. Here are all of Oni Press' June 2021 solicits and solicitations. While Jonna And The Umpossible Monsters and Mooncakes both get the Free Comic Book Day treatment.

FCBD 2021 ONI PRESS SUMMER CELEBRATION

(W) K. O'Neill, Rii Abrego, Suzanne Walker, Chris Samnee, Laura Samnee (A) Joe Whitt, K. O'Neill, Wendy Xu, Chris Samnee

There's nothing better than a beautiful sunny day reading comics, so join us for a look at this summer's fantastic all-ages reads, courtesy of Oni Press! From the gentle, magical worlds of The Tea Dragon Tapestry (by K. O'Neill), The Sprite and the Gardner (by Rii Abrego and Joe Whitt), and Mooncakes (by Suzanne Walker and Wendy Xu), to the action-packed debut of Chris Samnee and Laura Samnee's Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters, there's something for everyone. Grab a glass of lemonade and enjoy!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: All-Ages

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: PI

RICK AND MORTY RICKS NEW HAT #1 CVR A STRESING

(W) Alex Firer (A/CA) Fred Stresing

When Rick and Morty buy the greatest hat in all the multiverse, it attracts an evil so banal that even our intrepid adventurers may not be able to stop it. In true comics-event tradition, this one features everyone from Rick and Morty to Mr. Poopybutthole, Pickle Rick, and MORE. A faux-crossover event from the evil geniuses behind Rick and Morty Presents: Birdperson!

In Shops: Jun 02, 2021

SRP: $3.99

RICK AND MORTY VS DUNGEONS & DRAGONS HC (MR)

(W) Jim Zub, Patrick Rothfuss (A) Troy Little

It's the COMPLETE ADVENTURE! Grab your dice, pencils, and spell book as Rick and Morty vs. Dungeons & Dragons returns in this deluxe edition hardcover!

When Morty asks Rick for help learning how to play D&D because he has a crush on a girl, it ends up drawing the entire family into a D&D world, where they inadvertently help the "bad guys" win, but make it right in the end.

Then, in the hit series Painscape, magical D&D adventures come to Earth, and no one will survive the Painscape! The world's greatest role-playing game returns to plague the world's most dysfunctional animated family, and this time, we can't just rest on brand-name recognition and curiosity to fuel your interest, Morty, because no one gives a d-d-damn about sequels unless they're really good, so no pressure, you hacks!

Including all eight issues of the hit series, plus a BRAND-NEW story from Jim Zub and Troy Little featuring Mr. Meeseeks conquering The Forgotten Realms! Over 300 pages of monsters, mayhem, and a bag of holding-worth of bonus materials.

In Shops: Aug 04, 2021

SRP: $49.99

CHOOSE YOUR OWN ADVENTURE EIGHTH GRADE WITCH TP

(W) E.L. Thomas, Andrew E. C. Gaska (A) Valerio Chiola

Choose your own adventure as Rabbit, the new kid on the block, enters a ghoulish world of nightmares, witches, and ghosts. As Rabbit, readers will get to choose which adventure–or nightmare–they'll embark on. From learning about the mysterious witch Prudence Deadly to trouncing through spooky graveyards to meeting ghostly ancestors or channeling some witchcraft with classmates, no one path leads to the same destination. Will you choose a path that leads to the light? Or will the path you choose lead to a gruesome end? You get to decide!

In Shops: Aug 25, 2021

SRP: $12.99

PAX SAMSON TP VOL 01

(W) Rashad Doucet, Jason Reeves (A) Rashad Doucet

When it comes to the kitchen, no one knows cooking better than twelve-year-old Pax Samson. He's a hero when it comes to testing recipes and supplying copious amounts of Dragon Noodle Soup at his family's cookouts. It's tough being a master chef, though, when the rest of his family are world-famous superheroes and they expect Pax to take up the beacon to keep the world safe with his telekinetic powers.

Pax's home planet of Soltellus is home to all walks of life, including humans, gods, as well as elves, orcs, dragons, sprites, and other fantasy races known as the Enchanted, all living in a modern society similar to our own. Among them is the Samson family, led by the fearless and mighty Grandma Samson, the greatest superhero to ever live and the person responsible for always saving Soltellus when trouble strikes. She's been doing it for hundreds of years, but she's ready for the younger generation of Samsons, including Pax, to step up.

When the mad god Odin, long-time enemy to the Enchanted people and arch-rival to Grandma, resurfaces in another attempt to regain power, Pax will attempt to put his training into practice, but ends up just making things worse. Tempted to hang up the superhero cape and stick to the kitchen, Pax faces the toughest decision yet when a legendary savior of the Enchanted people arrives, along with a startling discovery that there might be parts of the Soltellus history that are wrong. Pax, determined to protect his family and friends, will do everything he can to stop the new threats set on disrupting the peace between humans and the Enchanted.

Pax Samson: The Cookout is the first volume in a new action-packed, modern fantasy trilogy that depicts a world struggling to find peace in the midst of threats, and a young superhero chef torn between following his passion and following in his family's footsteps.

In Shops: Aug 04, 2021

SRP: $14.99

CHEER UP LOVE & POM POMS HC

(W) Crystal Fraiser (A) Val Wise

Annie is a smart, antisocial lesbian starting her senior year of high school who's under pressure to join the cheerleading squad to make friends and round out her college applications. Her former friend Bebe is a people-pleaser, a trans girl who must keep her parents happy with her grades and social life in order to maintain their support of her transition. Through the rigors of squad training and amped-up social pressures (not to mention microaggressions and other queer youth problems), the two girls rekindle a friendship they thought they'd lost and discover there may be other, sweeter feelings springing up between them.

In Shops: Aug 11, 2021

SRP: $14.99

JONNA & THE UNPOSSIBLE MONSTER TP VOL 01

(W) Chris Samnee, Laura Samnee (A) Chris Samnee

Rainbow has been looking for her younger sister, Jonna, for over a year-since the monsters appeared and the world began to dry up. Going from settlement to settlement, Rainbow asks every survivor she meets: Have you seen my sister?

Then, one day, Jonna's spotted out in the wild: filthy, but very much alive-and strong. Strong enough to knock back a towering monster with one punch. All this time, she's been surviving. On her own. Without Rainbow. Without anyone.

But there are more dangers in the world than monsters, and when the two sisters reunite, they'll discover the secrets of this new and terrifying world firsthand.

In Shops: Aug 18, 2021

SRP: $12.99

JONNA AND THE UNPOSSIBLE MONSTERS #4 CVR A SAMNEE

(W) Chris Samnee, Laura Samnee (CA) Chris Samnee

Sisters Rainbow (the bookish one) and Jonna (the bafflingly strong and near-invulnerable one) have been wandering the barren, monster-infested no man's land looking for their missing father for what seems like forever. They met up with mysterious warriors Gor and Nomi, who gave them shelter and the hope of community, but when their hidden camp is attacked by a giant beast, Gor and Nomi show the girls a thing or two about fighting monsters! Or is it Jonna who has some lessons to teach?

It's another amazing, pulse-pounding issue of the action-packed adventure series co-written and drawn by Eisner Award-winner Chris Samnee, co-writer Laura Samnee, and colorist Matthew Wilson!

In Shops: Jun 02, 2021

SRP: $3.99

KAIJUMAX SEASON 6 #2

(W) Zander Cannon (A) Zander Cannon

FINAL SEASON! The monstrous inmates of both the male and female KAIJUMAX prisons begin their exhausting, filthy, (and unpaid) work battling the three alien armadas who are attacking Earth. Whoofy, the all-powerful leader of the J-pop gang, has opted out of the fight, and remains in the prison for a new reconciliation program that puts him face-to-face with the victims of his gang's rampage thirty years ago. Those victims? The entire city of Chiba. Also: an alien-battling #resistance grift! Giant-size drunks in a giant-size bar! And… there but for the grace of Goj go I?

In Shops: Jun 02, 2021

SRP: $3.99

AGGRETSUKO MEET HER WORLD #3 CVR A AMIN

(W) Daniel Radford (CA) Abigail Starling (A/CA) Shadia Amin

When Mr. Ton has to take a pair of high maintenance clients out for a night on the town, he forces Retsuko to come along.

Ton, Retsuko, and their clients go to a professional wrestling match, where Retsuko finds a kindred spirit in the villain of the show!

In Shops: Jun 16, 2021

SRP: $3.99

INVADER ZIM QUARTERLY COLL TP VOL 01 OODLES OF DOOM

(W) Sam Logan, Eric Trueheart (A) Warren Wucinich, Aaron Alexovich, Fred Stresing

This collection of oversized Invader ZIM Quarterly comics is packed to the gills with DOOM. More DOOM than you can shake a shake a stick at! From cryptid challenges to GIR shenanigans to deranged winter fun! And we're also serving up the GREATEST plan ZIM's EVER schemed! We said we were delivering OODLES, didn't we?

In Shops: Aug 11, 2021

SRP: $19.99

