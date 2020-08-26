Chris Claremont's God Loves, Man Kills Ending Aimed At Current X-Men?

The recent Dawn of X comic books that have relaunched and revived the X-Men at Marvel Comics have done so revealing that Professor Xavier was living a lie his whole life, that he knew what future was coming and his role in it courtesy of the Groundhog Day mutant abilities of Moira Mactaggert. And every time he spoke about tolerance, of integration, of peace between humanity and mutantkind, he knew where it would always inevitably lead and that by leading up to creating the island nation of Krakoa, an isolationist pursuit, mutantkind might have its last best hope for survival, even if it meant sacrificing all the principles that he had taught his X-Men. Which, after all, it now transpired, was him just going through the motions, playing the part that destiny – and Destiny – had for him. You can see why, to some, this may be a controversial take on the X-Men franchise, with Jonathan Hickman as lead showrunner on the comic books.

Today' final issue of the extended remix of Chris Claremont and Brent Eric Anderson's God Loves, Man Kills, is firmly set in the pre-Hickman era. Indeed, it pretty much defined it. And Claremont and Anderson have revisited the classic to create bookends, a new beginning and a new ending. Anf, from that ending, there is one short scene that seems rather directed at the current state of X-Men affairs…

"Winning is good – how we win, far more so" as spoken by Scott Summers to Charles Xavier. Something that the current crop of mutants on Krakoa, led by a newly revived Charles Xavier, seem to have put behind them… from today's X-Men #11 by Jonathan Hickman and Leinil Francis Yu.

Chris Claremont and Brent Anderson's influential X-Men story is re-presented with all-new pages from the legendary creators themselves!

