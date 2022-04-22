Christopher Sebela & Hayden Sherman Launch Blink #1 From Oni in July

Christopher Sebela & Hayden Sherman launch their new series Blink #1 from Oni Press in their July 2022 solicits and solicitations. As well as a 25th Anniversary of Whiteout, and a new Rick And Morty series Crisis On C-137 #1 by Stephanie Phillips and Ryan Lee, as well as a Summer Annual Special…

BLINK #1 CVR A SHERMAN

ONI PRESS INC.

(W) Christopher Sebela (A / CA) Hayden Sherman

Wren Booker was three when she was found catatonic and covered in blood on the streets of New York. Since that day, she's been haunted by a childhood she can't remember. After decades of searching, Wren stumbles upon a cryptic website streaming multiple CCT feeds from strange rooms in a ruined building and something clicks, setting off hidden memories that lead her back to a place she's seen in lifelong nightmares. Hunting for answers, Wren breaks into the building, but instead finds herself entangled in the camera-filled dark mazes of a decayed social experiment known only as BLINK.

Eisner-nominated Christopher Sebela (Dirtbag Rapture), Hayden Sherman (Thumbs), and Nick Filardi (Rogue Planet) team up for a found-footage horror where uncovering your past will leave you trapped inside it.

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 3.99

WHITEOUT 25TH ANNIV ED #1

ONI PRESS INC.

(W) Greg Rucka (A) Steve Lieber (CA) Matt Magner

Oni Press' 25th anniversary editions of classic Oni titles begins with this facsimile of issue #1 of Greg Rucka and Steve Lieber's seminal series Whiteout.

U.S. Marshal Carrie Stetko has made Antarctica her home. In the vastness of the ice, she found peace… Or at least, that's what she thought, until someone commits a murder in her jurisdiction and Stetko must use her detective skills once more or become another victim of this mysterious killer…

In Shops: Jul 06, 2022

SRP: 9.99

SEASON OF THE BRUJA #5

ONI PRESS INC.

(W) Aaron Durain (A / CA) Sara Soler

Althalia Cabrera is desperately trying to do the right thing, but exactly what the right thing is has never been murkier to the young bruja. She can either accept the help of her indigenous religion's ancient death gods and save the life of her beloved abuela, or face the loneliness of being the last of her kind. Shattered by grief and surging with her growing power, Althalia is about to show the underworld what can happen when you threaten the wrong witch's sweet little abuela.

In Shops: Aug 03, 2022

SRP: 3.99

RICK & MORTY CRISIS ON C-137 #1 CVR A LEE

ONI PRESS INC.

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A / CA) Ryan Lee

With the Vindicators gone, it's up to Rick, Morty, and Noob Noob to defend the galaxy against a threat from beyond time!

In Shops: Jul 27, 2022

SRP: 3.99

RICK & MORTY SUMMER VACATION #1 CVR A FRIDOLFS

ONI PRESS INC.

(W) Annie Griggs (A) Puste (CA) Derek Fridolfs

It's the worst summer vacation ever. When Rick picks a planet with strange rules regarding beach access, Jerry does everything he can to break them. What could be worse than sunburn? Sun Parasites.

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 4.99