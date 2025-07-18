Posted in: Comics | Tagged: colbert, stephen colbert

Colbert Fallout: Jimmy Kimmel Posts Brutally Blunt Message for CBS

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel made it brutally clear what he thought of CBS and the decision to cancel The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Article Summary Jimmy Kimmel blasts CBS over its decision to cancel The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2026.

Colbert emotionally addresses the show’s end, thanking the team and audience for their support.

The cancellation fuels speculation about politics and media industry shake-ups amid Paramount changes.

CBS claims Colbert is irreplaceable, citing financial reasons, not show performance, for the move.

As the fallout from CBS announcing that The Late Show with Stephen Colbert would be ending its run in May 2026 continues to be heard, many folks have a lot to say about what the future holds for late-night talk shows on network television. There are also "bigger picture" concerns about the role politics has played in a number of media decisions recently. One person with a major stake in the conversation is Jimmy Kimmel, host of ABC's late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! and a long-time friend of Stephen Colbert's. Though currently on summer break (with guest hosts covering his show), Kimmel took to social media to make sure his feelings were known when it came to Colbert – and definitely CBS. "Love you Stephen. Fuck you and all your Sheldons CBS," Kimmel wrote in an Instagram Stories post that also included a video of Colbert addressing the show's end with Thursday night's studio audience.

During the taped opening to Thursday night's show, Colbert addressed the move with the audience (and with viewers when it airs tonight). "Before we start the show, I want to let you know something that I found out just last night. Next year will be our last season. The network will be ending 'The Late Show' in May. And…," Colbert shared, before being cut off by boos from the audience.

Colbert continued, "Yeah, I share your feelings. It's not just the end of our show, but it's the end of 'The Late Show' on CBS. I'm not being replaced. This is all just going away. And I do want to say… [pauses for boos] I do want to say that the folks at CBS have been great partners. I'm so grateful to the 'Tiffany Network' for giving me this chair and this beautiful theater to call home. And, of course, I'm grateful to you [points at camera], the audience, who have joined us [pauses for audience cheers and applause] every night, in here, out there, all around the world, Mr. and Mrs. America, and all of the ships at sea."

From there, Colbert called out and thanked the show's band and the 200+ people who make sure the show hits our screens on a regular basis, sharing how they made the show as much for each other as for the audience and viewers at home. Before moving on with the show, Colbert added, "I wish somebody else was getting it. And it's a job I'm looking forward to doing with this usual gang of idiots for another ten months. It's gonna be fun. Y'all ready?"

The news of the late-night show's end and Colbert's departure comes amid growing rumblings that Skydance would be looking to part ways with both Colbert and The Daily Show anchor Jon Stewart once its deal to own Paramount is complete. In addition, it comes at the end of a week that saw Colbert call out parent company Paramount Global over its settlement with POtuS Donald Trump over a lawsuit that Trump filed over a 60 Minutes interview, referring to it as a "big fat bribe" during his first show back from break.

Colbert's "bribe" comment hits on the feeling that many have in the entertainment and news industries that the $16 million settlement was nothing more than a way to make the ongoing merger process much smoother. "I am offended," Colbert shared with the audience and viewers on Monday night during his opener. "I don't know if anything — anything — will repair my trust in this company. But, just taking a stab at it, I'd say $16 million would help."

CBS Entertainment released the following statement from George Cheeks, Co-CEO Paramount Global and President and Chief Executive Officer, CBS, Amy Reisenbach, President, CBS Entertainment, and David Stapf, President, CBS Studios, offering their side of the decision. "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert will end its historic run in May 2026 at the end of the broadcast season. We consider Stephen Colbert irreplaceable and will retire 'The Late Show' franchise at that time. We are proud that Stephen called CBS home. He and the broadcast will be remembered in the pantheon of greats that graced late-night television. This is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late-night. It is not related in any way to the show's performance, content, or other matters happening at Paramount," the statement read.

The statement continues, "Our admiration, affection, and respect for the talents of Stephen Colbert and his incredible team made this agonizing decision even more difficult. Stephen has taken CBS late night by storm with cutting-edge comedy, a must-watch monologue, and interviews with leaders in entertainment, politics, news, and newsmakers across all areas. The show has been #1 in late night for nine straight seasons; Stephen's comedy resonates daily across digital and social media; and the broadcast is a staple of the nation's zeitgeist."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!