ComicsPRO: Gun Honey Gets Spinoff, Heat Seeker, With Artgerm

Gun Honey Gets Spinoff, Heat Seeker, With Artgerm

At the upcoming ComicsPRO retailer event this week, in Pittsburgh, Titan Comics will be publicising the new Gun Honey spinoff, Heat Seeker, by Charles Ardai, Ace Continuado, Jose Zapata and Asifur Rahman, with covers including this one from Stanley Artgerm Lau.

Starring a new heroine, Dahlia Racers, Gun Honey Presents: Heart Seekers will debut on the 28th of June. "Marked for death by a U.S. intelligence agency, Gun Honey Joanna Tan turns to Dahlia Racers to help her pull a vanishing act. But with the killer hot on her trail, beautiful sociopath Sarah Claride, will leave bodies strewn from New York to Las Vegas to Tijuana, Mexico, if it means cornering Dahlia — and breaking her…"

While the fan-favourite character will return in her own series, Gun Honey: Collision Course, in 2024 from the Hard Case Crime imprint published through Titan Comics.

HEAT SEEKER: A GUN HONEY SERIES #1 (of 4)

Writer: Charles Ardai

Pencils: Ace Continuado

Inks: Jose Zapata

Colors: Asifur Rahman

Published by Hard Case Crime (Titan Comics imprint)

FC, 32pp, $3.99, On Sale June 28, 2023 AWARD-WINNING WRITER AND CO-FOUNDER OF HARD CASE CRIME CHARLES ARDAI RETURNS TO THE GUN HONEY UNIVERSE IN THIS ACTION-PACKED SPIN-OFF FEATURING THE SULTRY AND EXPLOSIVE ARTWORK OF ACE CONTINUADO! IF THE HEAT IS ON, DAHLIA RACERS CAN HELP YOU DISAPPEAR — FOR A PRICE. Marked for death by a U.S. intelligence agency, Gun Honey Joanna Tan turns to Dahlia Racers to help her pull a vanishing act. But with the killer hot on her trail, beautiful sociopath Sarah Claride, will leave bodies strewn from New York to Las Vegas to Tijuana, Mexico, if it means cornering Dahlia — and breaking her… COVER A: Stanley "Artgerm" Lau

The ComicsPRO Comic Industry Conference takes place in the first quarter of each year and is meant to be a chance for all store-front comic retailers (members and non-members) to meet with comic publishers and distributors and other pop culture wholesalers. ComicsPRO members also meet during this conference (ComicsPRO Annual Membership Meeting) to discuss the business of the organization and plan the goals and objectives for the upcoming year. Non-members are encouraged to attend and participate. Companies that work within the comic book industry are also invited if they provide a service or product to comic book retailers, and can attend the meeting as a Sponsor.