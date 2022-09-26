Constantine Sequel News? Damn Them All Instead

While the lack of Sandman renewal news during Netflix's Tudum event means we'll need to wait longer to find out if Johanna Constantine will be returning to our television screens, we did get confirmation the other week that Warner Brothers is moving forward with a sequel to the cult favorite Constantine film starring Keanu Reeves. Those two seemingly unrelated things may end up playing in the favour of Damn Them All, the latest creator-owned series being published by Boom Studios (where Reeves created the blockbuster BRZRKR). And not just because former John Constantine, Hellblazer writer Si Spurrier has teamed up with The Walking Dead artist Charlie Adlard for Damn Them All.

After all, as Bleeding Cool reported last month, Ellie "Bloody El" Hawthorne bears more than a passing resemblance to the Constantines. Like the film version of Constantine, Bloody El is an occultist and demon hunter, able to see the 72 devils of the Ars Goetia while most of humanity can't. Although from what we can tell, Ellie won't be caught in the middle of a war between the half-breed forces of Heaven and Hell. Rather the Get Carter…

DAMN THEM ALL. Think "Get Carter" by way of "The Exorcist". A new #1 from @boomstudios in October, co-created by @CharlieAdlard and @sispurrier. You have one week to ask your retailer to reserve you a copy. pic.twitter.com/6yhcu9gE6J — Simon "Si Spurrier" Spurrier (@sispurrier) September 19, 2022 Show Full Tweet

…or Snatch…

DAMN THEM ALL. Sort of kind of a little bit but not really like SNATCH by way of FAUST. Co-created by #TheWalkingDead legend @CharlieAdlard and yours truly. A new @boomstudios #1 dropping late October. Tell your retailer to pre-order before this Monday. pic.twitter.com/Mn0Ue7Pnq5 — Simon "Si Spurrier" Spurrier (@sispurrier) September 20, 2022 Show Full Tweet

… elements that Spurrier has referring to are human crime families dabbling, and weaponising, the occult.

Still the series already shaping up to be the biggest launch of Spurrier's career (we'll have to give it a beat to catch up to Adlard's global phenomenon The Walking Dead), Damn Them All may end up benefiting from renewed fan interest in Constantine when it hits store shelves just ahead of Halloween. Not to mention being front of mind as retailers place their final orders for issue #1 later tonight.

In fact, over a dozen prominent retailers have already decided to go big on Damn Them All #1 with exclusive variant covers including Forbidden Planet and Jetpack Comics who have a bloody good exclusive by Adlard (who will also be doing a signing at FP's Wolverhampon location). Alongside influential exclusive retailer 616 Comics who snagged an exclusive from current hot cover star Bjorn Barends and Big Time Collectibles with an exclusive from the equally red hot Alan Quah. And I'm hearing those are just the tip of the iceberg with some of the biggest and most influential retailers in the collectible space getting in on Damn Them All.

Add in praise from creators like The Kitchen's Ollie Masters…

… and Hellboy artist Duncan Fegredo…

If you have a fondness for dark magic, darker humour, gangsters, demons and bad language then DAMN THEM ALL by @sispurrier & @CharlieAdlard is probably right up your alley, final orders by Sept 26. More info here- https://t.co/yh99PiGvSo — Duncan Fegredo (@duncanfegredo) September 17, 2022 Show Full Tweet

…and I for one will be curious to see where orders for Damn Them All #1 land when Final Order Cutoff closes tonight.

DAMN THEM ALL #1 (OF 6) CVR A ADLARD (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG220278

(W) Simon Spurrier (A/CA) Charlie Adlard

In this new dark supernatural thriller for fans of We Have Demons and Something is Killing the Children, meet Ellie "Bloody El" Hawthorne: occultist-for-hire. Following the death of Ellie's uncle, an infamous magician and occult detective, the 72 devils of the Ars Goetia are mysteriously freed from their infernal realm. It's now up to Ellie to track down each of these exiled demons and damn them right back to Hell by any means necessary… holy water, conjuration, or just her trusty, rusty claw hammer. Legendary The Walking Dead artist Charlie Adlard teams up with Step By Bloody Step scribe Simon Spurrier to introduce your favorite new occult antihero since John Constantine!In Shops: Oct 26, 2022 SRP: $3.99 DAMN THEM ALL #2 (OF 6) CVR A ADLARD (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP220423

(W) Simon Spurrier (A/CA) Charlie Adlard

Dora, a detective traumatized by the same recent supernatural events as Ellie, is suspicious of the untimely death of Alfie-a man who helped her in desperate times. As new terrors unfold, the two witness strange changes to the political landscape of Britain: a gibbering madness infecting the population. Ellie fears the worst, and seeks the only thing she thinks can help. A demon may be behind what's happened, one that predates even the Ars Goetia… and isn't so easy to control…In Shops: Nov 30, 2022 SRP: $3.99 DAMN THEM ALL #3 (OF 6) CVR A ADLARD (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT220359

(W) Simon Spurrier (A/CA) Charlie Adlard

Ellie, Dora, and Carlin are shocked to find what Theo, a wealthy member of the 500 Club, is planning to do with his collection of demons and their coinciding sigil coins. The clues soon lead them to shocking implications for all of demonkind and their masters. While Ellie suspects Theo of having connections to Alfie and potentially his death, chaos unexpectedly ensues, building to a truly demonic confrontation!In Shops: Dec 28, 2022 SRP: $3.99