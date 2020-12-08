Could Solid Blood #17 Be Saga #55? And 6 Other Theories…

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool revealed that a new comic book was dropping in comic book stores next week. That is has already appeared on Diamond Comics shipping invoices. But that no comic book store ordered it. The comic is listed as Solid Blood #17 with a Diamond Order Code of OCT208592. But the system has no record of such an item. The only clue is that a) it is adjacent to a Top Cow/Image collection of Witchblade and b) Robert Kirkman has done this with Die!Die!Die! and Here's Negan before. So here are few possibilities.
- Solid Blood #17 is a launch issue for a new comic book that will tell its 17th issue first, and then launch with #1-#16 and we watch the inevitable play out.
- It is a reference to Skybound/Image Comics title Stillwater. Solid Blood is close… but of course, blood is thicker than water. And solid blood is thicker than still water.
- It's a blood donor service giving variant covers of comics in return for donations, instead of a cup of tea and a biscuit. Americans replace this with your own references.
- There's still the possibility that it is a Walking Dead reference, referring to the pools of blood solidified inside a zombie. Bit of a stretch.
- It's a Rob Liefeld spin on Youngblood now that he can no longer publish a comic called Youngblood. And that Solid Blood will do nicely.
- It's a Todd McFarlane book and Solid Blood is his new name for The Chain Gang.
- I like this idea a lot. It is the long-awaited Saga #55 by Brian K Vaughan and Fiona Staples. And that Solid Blood refers to the cover of Saga #54, the most recent issue so far, published two-and-a-half years ago. That featured rather solid blood with a feather sitting across it…