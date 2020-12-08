Could Solid Blood #17 Be Saga #55? And 6 Other Theories…

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool revealed that a new comic book was dropping in comic book stores next week. That is has already appeared on Diamond Comics shipping invoices. But that no comic book store ordered it. The comic is listed as Solid Blood #17 with a Diamond Order Code of OCT208592. But the system has no record of such an item. The only clue is that a) it is adjacent to a Top Cow/Image collection of Witchblade and b) Robert Kirkman has done this with Die!Die!Die! and Here's Negan before. So here are few possibilities.

