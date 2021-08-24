Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins – Nott the Brave Set for April

The massively popular web series Critical Role is getting another graphic novel next Spring from Dark Horse Comics. Following in the Mighty Nein Origins line, Dark Horse will release Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins – Nott the Brave, exploring the origin of the titular character, next April. Written by Sam Maggs with Critical Role's Matthew Mercer and Sam Riegel, with art by William Kirkby, colors by Mildred Louis, and letters by Ariana Maher, the book will cost $17.99 when it hits stores on April 6th, 2022.

Here's some more info from the press release:

Veth Brenatto doesn't have an exciting life, but she likes it that way. Unlike her childhood, it's safe. Predictable. And her husband and son love her as fiercely as she loves them. But Veth's cozy existence is turned on its head when she and her family are captured by raiders. In order to save them, Veth will commit an atrocity that will sever her from all that she loves––maybe forever––and lead her to become Nott the Brave of the Mighty Nein. Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins – Nott the Brave graphic novel will be available everywhere books are sold April 6, 2022. It is available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and at your local comic shop and bookstore. The Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins line is presented in hardcover format and volumes will retail for $17.99 each. More from Dark Horse Comics and Critical Role include the ongoing Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins comic series, the upcoming Critical Role: The Tales of Exandria comic series, and the Critical Role: The Chronicles of Exandria art book.