Cullen Bunn & Mike Deodato's Red Zone #1 in AWA March 2023 Solicits

Cullen Bunn, Mike Deodato and Lee Loughridge launch Red Zone #1 in AWA's March 2023 solicits and solicitations, released first on Bleeding Cool, below. As well as more Black Tape, Eratic and Trojan for the month.

RED ZONE #1

WRITER | CULLEN BUNN

ARTIST | MIKE DEODATO JR. & LEE LOUGHRIDGE

COVER A | RAHZZAH

COVER B | MIKE DEODATO JR. & LEE LOUGHRIDGE

0123AW230 | 0123AW231

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $3.99

IN-STORE DATE | 3/1/2023

FOC DATE | 2/5/2023

Randall Crane, an unassuming American professor of Russian and Slavic Studies at NYU, is called

in by the US government for a secret international mission back to Russia, where his long-buried

secrets come to light. When his support team of commandos is ambushed and killed, it's up to

Randall to fight his way out of Russia using his "particular set of skills.

BLACK TAPE #2

WRITER | DAN PANOSIAN

ARTIST | DALIBOR TALAJIC & IVE SVORCINA

COVER A | DAN PANOSIAN

COVER B | JOE QUESADA

COVER C | CHRIS FERGUSON

COVER D | WALT SIMONSON & DAN PANOSIAN

0123AW225 | 0123AW226 | 0123AW227 | 0123AW228

FULL COLOR | 28 PAGES | $3.99

IN-STORE DATE | 3/8/2023

FOC DATE | 2/12/2023

Jack King was a rock'n'roll god who projected a stage persona on par with the devil. After Jack dies on

stage, his widow, Cindy, grapples with grief and struggles to protect his legacy, unaware that she is being

surrounded by dark forces that covet the master tapes to Jack's final, unreleased album – a heavy metal

masterpiece that just might open a doorway to hell.

E-RATIC RECHARGED

WRITER | KAARE ANDREWS

ARTIST | KAARE ANDREWS & BRIAN REBER

COVER ARTIST | KAARE ANDREWS

0123AW229

FULL COLOR | 112 PAGES | $9.99

IN-STORE DATE | 3/29/2023

FOC DATE | 2/26/2023

Recharge complete! The teenage hero with superpowers that only work for ten minutes a day is back to

save the world again as he navigates even more pressing perils: young love, bullies, a broken family and

the gauntlet that is high school. This time, young Oliver Leif is teamed with a barbarian princess who

claims to be from another dimension. Spinning from the pages of The Resistance, E-Ratic combines electric action, teen drama, and pure comics fun.

TROJAN #3

WRITER | DANIEL KRAUS

ARTIST | LACI & MARCO LESKO

COVER ARTIST | JEFF DEKAL

0123AW232

FULL COLOR | 28 PAGES | $3.99

IN-STORE DATE | 3/15/2023

FOC DATE | 2/19/2023

Once upon a time, we lived alongside Legends. Creatures of myth. Centaurs, fauns, gorgons, kelpies, gnomes, and more. They were spectacular. Majestic. Powerful. Peaceful. Pure. In comparison, we were ugly. Weak. Warmongering. Rotten. Is it any wonder we could not live alongside them any longer? After driving these Legends to the fringes of society, an uglier form of mythos takes shape in the form of rumors of live snuff shows for dark web high rollers. When a mysterious young woman, Nessa, enlists the help of a hacker to take a tour of the grisliest corners of the Dark Web, she sets in motion a war between those who peddle to mankind's darkest fantasies and a world that transcends imagination. Trojan is fantasy thriller full of wonder and horror in equal measure.