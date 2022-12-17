Cullen Bunn & Mike Deodato's Red Zone #1 in AWA March 2023 Solicits
Cullen Bunn, Mike Deodato and Lee Loughridge launch Red Zone #1 in AWA's March 2023 solicits and solicitations, released first on Bleeding Cool, below. As well as more Black Tape, Eratic and Trojan for the month.
RED ZONE #1
WRITER | CULLEN BUNN
ARTIST | MIKE DEODATO JR. & LEE LOUGHRIDGE
COVER A | RAHZZAH
COVER B | MIKE DEODATO JR. & LEE LOUGHRIDGE
0123AW230 | 0123AW231
FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $3.99
IN-STORE DATE | 3/1/2023
FOC DATE | 2/5/2023
Randall Crane, an unassuming American professor of Russian and Slavic Studies at NYU, is called
in by the US government for a secret international mission back to Russia, where his long-buried
secrets come to light. When his support team of commandos is ambushed and killed, it's up to
Randall to fight his way out of Russia using his "particular set of skills.
BLACK TAPE #2
WRITER | DAN PANOSIAN
ARTIST | DALIBOR TALAJIC & IVE SVORCINA
COVER A | DAN PANOSIAN
COVER B | JOE QUESADA
COVER C | CHRIS FERGUSON
COVER D | WALT SIMONSON & DAN PANOSIAN
0123AW225 | 0123AW226 | 0123AW227 | 0123AW228
FULL COLOR | 28 PAGES | $3.99
IN-STORE DATE | 3/8/2023
FOC DATE | 2/12/2023
Jack King was a rock'n'roll god who projected a stage persona on par with the devil. After Jack dies on
stage, his widow, Cindy, grapples with grief and struggles to protect his legacy, unaware that she is being
surrounded by dark forces that covet the master tapes to Jack's final, unreleased album – a heavy metal
masterpiece that just might open a doorway to hell.
E-RATIC RECHARGED
WRITER | KAARE ANDREWS
ARTIST | KAARE ANDREWS & BRIAN REBER
COVER ARTIST | KAARE ANDREWS
0123AW229
FULL COLOR | 112 PAGES | $9.99
IN-STORE DATE | 3/29/2023
FOC DATE | 2/26/2023
Recharge complete! The teenage hero with superpowers that only work for ten minutes a day is back to
save the world again as he navigates even more pressing perils: young love, bullies, a broken family and
the gauntlet that is high school. This time, young Oliver Leif is teamed with a barbarian princess who
claims to be from another dimension. Spinning from the pages of The Resistance, E-Ratic combines electric action, teen drama, and pure comics fun.
TROJAN #3
WRITER | DANIEL KRAUS
ARTIST | LACI & MARCO LESKO
COVER ARTIST | JEFF DEKAL
0123AW232
FULL COLOR | 28 PAGES | $3.99
IN-STORE DATE | 3/15/2023
FOC DATE | 2/19/2023
Once upon a time, we lived alongside Legends. Creatures of myth. Centaurs, fauns, gorgons, kelpies, gnomes, and more. They were spectacular. Majestic. Powerful. Peaceful. Pure. In comparison, we were ugly. Weak. Warmongering. Rotten. Is it any wonder we could not live alongside them any longer? After driving these Legends to the fringes of society, an uglier form of mythos takes shape in the form of rumors of live snuff shows for dark web high rollers. When a mysterious young woman, Nessa, enlists the help of a hacker to take a tour of the grisliest corners of the Dark Web, she sets in motion a war between those who peddle to mankind's darkest fantasies and a world that transcends imagination. Trojan is fantasy thriller full of wonder and horror in equal measure.