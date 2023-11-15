Posted in: Comics | Tagged: daredevil, matt murdock, uncanny avengers

Daredevil #3 And The Problem With Smartphones (Spoilers)

The new Daredevil #3 comic published today sees the revitalised Father Matt Murdock come to task with technology the modern smartphone.

Article Summary Daredevil #3 tackles challenges the blind face with smartphones, highlighting accessibility issues.

Murdock's unique skills come into play handling technology differently than his adversaries.

One tip suggests using power and volume buttons for a quick accessibility fix.

Uncanny Avengers #4 cameo suggests a missed opportunity for Daredevil's assistance.

Not his own; he has his own special skills that come into play…

Even if his assailants don't seem to be empathetic towards his plight. Daredevil, however, has this all sorted.

But that's his phone. Someone else's is a different matter. Facial recognition shouldn't be a problem, even with a bruised and bloodied face but as for the rest?

You should try pushing the power and the volume up button, that always turns it into a deaf-accessible device for me, especially when I don't want it to…

With Daredevil tailing Ben Urich for some time, but maybe he was taking a bathroom break when this little intervention occurred in today's Uncanny Avengers #4? Might have been handy to have Daredevil on hand…

I mean, I suppose Steve Rogers will do at a push. Especially considering the revealed identity of Captain Krakoa…

DAREDEVIL #3

MARVEL COMICS

SEP230709

(W) Saladin Ahmed (A) Aaron Kuder (CA) John Romita Jr.

Daredevil pounds pavement and breaks bones on a crusade against the upstart gang terrorizing Hell's Kitchen. But that crusade will put Matt face-to-face with his deadliest enemy – and threaten the very souls of those closest to him. Rated T+In Shops: Nov 15, 2023 SRP: $4.99

UNCANNY AVENGERS #4 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

SEP230735

(W) Gerry Duggan (A/CA) Garron, Javier

THE ENEMY OF MY ENEMY IS MY FRIEND! (For one issue) Orchis comes to the conclusion that they cannot control Captain Krakoa, and on the eve of his great triumph, with the world about to burn, they must turn to…the Avengers' Unity Squad? Plus, witness the blooming of the unlikeliest romance in Uncanny Avengers history! Rated T In Shops: Nov 15, 2023 SRP: $3.99

