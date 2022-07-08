Dark Crisis: Worlds Without A Justice League – Superman #1 Preview:

Jon Kent, the Boy Wonder, is having nightmares in this preview of Dark Crisis: Worlds Without A Justice League – Superman #1. Check out the preview below.

DARK CRISIS: WORLDS WITHOUT A JUSTICE LEAGUE – SUPERMAN #1

DC Comics

0522DC023

(W) Tom King, Brandon Thomas, Chuck Brown (A) Chris Burnham, Fico Ossio (CA) Chris Burnham

When Pariah and his forces of the Great Darkness laid waste to the most powerful superheroes of all time, all hope was lost…with the Man of Steel suffering the same fate as that of his comrades, join us for a look at a world of dreams he would never have thought possible while alive. Where there's life there's hope, and with that hope comes a deeper unraveling of the tapestry of DCU's biggest event of 2022!

In Shops: 7/12/2022

SRP: $4.99

