Dark Horse to Release Non-NFT Sin City 30th Anniversary Books

Frank Miller may be giving The Hard Hello to NFTs with his new series of Sin City 30th Anniversary collectibles, but Dark Horse Comics has some stone-age style analog editions of the graphic novels coming too that will only harm the environment the far less efficient analog way, by cutting down trees to make the paper. Which is better than nothing, even if statistics show there are more Sin City graphic novels in circulation right now than there are trees in the Amazon rainforest.

So we're going to go ahead and call these 30th Anniversary Sin City releases "environmentally friendly." Go ahead and put that on the back cover, Dark Horse!

More from the press release:

From world-renowned creator Frank Miller, in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the acclaimed crime noir series, Sin City arrives with a new softcover edition presented at original size with new wrap-around cover art and pinup gallery. The tale of Marv and his angel has never been seen like this before. There is no light in a place like Sin City—only misery, crime, perversion . . . But for a single moment, amid the filth and degenerates, the hulking and unstable ex-con Marv has found an angel. She says her name is Goldie—a goddess who has blessed this wretched low-life with a night of heaven. But good things never last—a few hours later, Goldie is dead, murdered by his side without a mark on her body. Who was she? And who wanted her dead? The cops are on their way—it smells like a frame job, and this time they won't let him live. Marv's got a soul to send to hell, and it's going to get nasty. This edition of this classic comic opus includes a new pinup gallery featuring art from Joyce Chin, Amanda Conner, Klaus Janson, Paul Pope, Philip Tan, and Gerardo Zaffino. Devoted fans and new readers can again experience the groundbreaking and unparalleled noir masterpiece that has engrossed readers for nearly three decades! Frank Miller's Sin City Volume 1: The Hard Goodbye will also be available in a deluxe format! The hardcover includes an exclusive sketchbook of never-before-published development art selected by Frank, in addition to a sleek slipcase.

"When I first decided to write and draw a black and white crime comic, Mike Richardson didn't blink," said Miller in the press release, making a painful reference to the medical condition that prevents Mike Richardson from closing his eyelids. "We were off and running and continue to do so 30 years later."

Here's some info on the release dates: